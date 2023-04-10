WATERLOO – Delicate insects drift and dance on filament threads in the wake of a gentle air current stirred by a closing door. These flighty wings, made of screen and twigs fastened together with copper wire, cast shadows against a pale, gossamer backdrop.

In Joan Webster-Vore’s hanging art installation, the wings and ghosts represent the declining population of damselflies and dragonflies. Her work is featured in the “From Above” exhibition now open in the gallery at Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center.

“Shadow is imperative,” Webster-Vore said. “I think of the elusive quality of insects appearing and disappearing and the declining insect and bird populations. About 16% of dragonflies are at risk of extinction, part of the diminishing food chain that feeds birds and other species.”

The exhibition also features the artist’s series of ethereal, graceful watercolors of the California coastline and water she painted while looking down from a high sea cliff.

Webster-Vore is one of four artists whose work shares similar perspective and synergy in “From Above.” The exhibit also features Thomas Payne, art professor and photographer at Wartburg College in Waverly, Scott Robert Hudson, Cedar Falls artist and curator, and Katie Walberg, a Cedar Falls artist known for her whimsical and structural landscapes.

The gallery will be the setting for a closing reception for the Cedar Valley Arts Summit on April 28. Hosted by the arts advocacy organization Limelight, the event is at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. A kombucha tasting is planned and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The four-person show grew out of an invitation to Webster-Vore from HCC’s curator Lindsay Buehler. “She approached me because I do a lot of installation work. At the same time, Scott had initiated a conversation among the four of us about having a group show. Each artist’s work is distinctly different, but we complement each other, and there is a commonality that we share in our work,” Webster-Vore explained.

Hudson pulled the thread, Buehler said, that stitched together the connection “between these particular artists and their work in various media and their approach to the idea of seeing things from above or from a height. I’m amazed at how well their points of view work and speak to each other.”

Hudson agreed “that there is authentic chemistry between our work and our personalities. Joan came home from California with her series of watercolors. I knew Thomas was experimenting with drone photographer, and Katie takes a birds-eye view of urban and agricultural environments with a great sense of humor.”

His own work builds on aerial views of the Blythe Intaglios, giant geo-glyphs found on the California side of the Colorado River discovered in a 1932 airplane fly-over. The artist incorporates pictographic Mars Rover Traverse Maps to suggest “great geographic distance and time.”

Payne’s pieces are beautiful, detailed and dramatic abstractions of Iowa land surface, including the Wapsipinicon River flood plain, created using drone photography. He has two drones, but his process is more about stretching the camera’s ability, as well as his own skill at capturing compelling images from various heights and angles.

“It’s interesting to see things from a different perspective. Normally the photography I do is not abstract, so I’m going into a new way of dealing with photography,” Payne explained.

“I’m trying to understand what makes a good abstract photograph,” Payne said. “There is no concept or idea behind it – it’s just abstract.”

Walberg pointed out a second unifying theme in their art. “We’re looking from an aerial viewpoint, but we’re also thinking about a larger picture concerning the environmental effects, a large range of conditions that affects our lives in many different ways,” she said.

The Cedar Falls artist creates outlandish exaggerated everyday environments in 2D and 3D, manipulating physical structures, power grids, landscape, roadways and other signs of urban sprawl along with playful elements, such as a potted plant on a doorstep or a solitary green tree surrounded by concrete. Several exquisitely detailed 3D landscapes are contained inside glass domes.

“I love those – they’re like little specimens that can be studied,” Walberg said. “I feel like I’m still exploring where I can go with this.”

The gallery is on the third floor at the center located at 120 Jefferson St., Waterloo.

Ludicrous Landscapes by Katie Walbert katie walberg artwork .jpg 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-09 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-06 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-07 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-08 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-01 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-02 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-03 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-04 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-05