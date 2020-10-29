Four candidates vie for three Black Hawk County Supervisor spots

The candidate said he is not defined by his Republican party affiliation.

“My neighbor or a friend down the street or anyone in the community, regardless of how they voted — whether they voted for me or not — if they needed me or if they were in trouble, I’d be there,” Dunlop said.

Tom Little

Evansdale resident Tom Little is seeking his fifth term as supervisor, a role he was elected to in 2004 after working at John Deere, serving in the Marine Corps and being on the Evansdale City Council.

“I think really, all that information and being a lifelong citizen of Black Hawk County kind of gave me the knowledge to know how this county had worked in the past, how it has been at the present, and what we need to do in the future to keep it going,” Little said.

Little, a 67-year-old Democrat, said he governs on one key phrase: “Common sense.” He has worked on supervisors when he was part of the minority party, and he always tried to be “even-keeled,” not having predetermined decisions before discussions took place.