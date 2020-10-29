Four candidates vie for three Black Hawk County Supervisor spots

WATERLOO — Four candidates are vying for three spots on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors on the Nov. 3 ballot. The role includes policymaking, administering county programs and exerting authority over the county budget.
Five supervisors serve staggered four-year terms on the board, which meets weekly on Tuesdays. They earn $40,455 yearly as of July 1, when the board approved pay raises for county officials.
Brent Dunlop
Brent Dunlop, a 35-year-old Cedar Falls resident and a Republican, is making his first bid for a government role. If elected, he plans to prioritize responsible budgeting, diverse manufacturing opportunities and funding for the Sheriff’s Office, he said.
“There is no agenda that I have other than representing taxpayers,” Dunlop said. “You won’t see me speaking out towards radical, socialist agendas.”
He said he supports the First Amendment — which protects freedom of speech, press and assembly — as well as the Second Amendment right to bear arms. He is pro-life and supports President Donald Trump, he said.
“He has done what he told us he would do, which is bring us lower taxes. He’s created opportunities in all communities and created job growth,” Dunlop said of Trump. “I think it’s unfortunate sometimes the discourse that he uses ... we can find some common ground through discourse, right? Through some positive compassionate discourse.”
Dunlop said he would limit county government’s involvement in mandating behavior to stop the spread of COVID-19. He supported the supervisors’ recent decision not to implement a countywide mask mandate.
“It’s an unenforceable mandate, and to expect our law enforcement to do that, it’s just — I don’t agree with that,” Dunlop said.
He hopes to use his small business background to bolster private enterprise. A 2008 University of Northern Iowa graduate in finance and real estate, Dunlop owns FAW Construction, where he mostly fields phone calls, completes paperwork and oversees employees. He worked at John Deere for five years in supply management and new product development.
The candidate referred to the five county supervisors as a “team.”
“I think it’s important that we do have difficult discussions, and that we don’t all agree,” Dunlop said. “That’s one of the reasons why I want to make sure I ran because I think that I bring a fiscally conservative viewpoint and I ask a lot of deep, analytical questions.”
Dunlop said diversity and equity are priorities for him, and he plans to support groups that aim to implement economic opportunities or other programs in disadvantaged areas.
The candidate said he is not defined by his Republican party affiliation.
“My neighbor or a friend down the street or anyone in the community, regardless of how they voted — whether they voted for me or not — if they needed me or if they were in trouble, I’d be there,” Dunlop said.
Tom Little
Evansdale resident Tom Little is seeking his fifth term as supervisor, a role he was elected to in 2004 after working at John Deere, serving in the Marine Corps and being on the Evansdale City Council.
“I think really, all that information and being a lifelong citizen of Black Hawk County kind of gave me the knowledge to know how this county had worked in the past, how it has been at the present, and what we need to do in the future to keep it going,” Little said.
Little, a 67-year-old Democrat, said he governs on one key phrase: “Common sense.” He has worked on supervisors when he was part of the minority party, and he always tried to be “even-keeled,” not having predetermined decisions before discussions took place.
“Obviously you’re going to have different opinions, but the key is when you have that hardy discussion — when it comes down to that — when it’s over with, we move on to the next item,” Little said. “Common sense will go a long ways up there, and if you treat your fellow board members with respect, they’ll do the same.”
Little said he “thoroughly enjoyed” the role so far, representing issues important to both urban and rural residents. He is dedicated to ensuring the county is in stable financial condition, he said.
He said he supported health department funding for contact tracers, measures to keep county staff safe and will examine ways the county can absorb a revenue shortage from COVID-19.
“It’s an ongoing thing. It’s a new thing that a lot of people haven’t ever dealt with,” Little said of the pandemic. “And I think we’re learning a lot for the future. Who says that this’ll never happen again? I think it’s important that we document what we’re doing, and that way if we ever have to go through this again, we can address it maybe quicker and so forth.”
Little said he does not believe politics should have a place at the county level, but should remain at the state and national level. He said he believes the Board of Supervisors has done a good job putting politics aside.
“It’s not constructive,” Little said. “You don’t get nothing done.”
He said his level of experience is an asset, allowing him to positively influence the county.
“It’s a privilege to serve the citizens of Black Hawk County, especially when you lived here your whole life, you were born and raised here,” Little said.
Support Local Journalism
Linda Laylin
When first elected county supervisor, Linda Laylin knew she could work with businesses to grow the county’s tax base and create jobs.
But her background in economic development didn’t give her experience working with health, infrastructure and veterans issues, all of which she came to realize were important to the quality of residents’ lives.
“I’d like to think that I could continue to put those years of experience — continue working for the residents and making it even a better Black Hawk County,” said Laylin, a Democrat and the sole woman on the five-person Board of Supervisors.
She hopes to continue working on projects for the county — like parks and trails — but said supervisors must remain mindful of taxpayers. She cares deeply about issues of health care, education and the environment, she said.
“There isn’t probably a department that isn’t important to us as taxpayers, even though we all have our passions and areas that we feel more strongly about,” Laylin said. “Just having a safer, healthier Black Hawk County is probably where we all want to go.”
Laylin said her time in government eliminates the “learning curve” that a new candidate would face if elected. She wants to grow partnerships and relationships with people and departments in the county, she said.
She is proud the county provides funding to nonprofit organizations, and hopes the process can be expanded to include more groups and causes. She said she cares about supporting mental health services during COVID-19.
If elected to another term, Laylin said she wants to see more openness from county supervisors about their reasons for decisions. She said there are not many issues that are politicized by the Board of Supervisors, and believes issues like job creation are important to both Democrats and Republicans.
“I am definitely one for strong working relationships and collaboration whenever possible, and that’s — I know — difficult sometimes,” she said. “I like to hear other peoples’ thoughts, even if I don’t agree with them. I want to hear what their thoughts are and why they’re thinking the way they do.”
A supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, Laylin said she wants to work with cities across the county to bring issues of racial inequity to more people’s attention.
“I think there’s been some issues come up this last year, and it’s certainly brought it to more people’s attention, and I think that’s a good thing in the sense that some of it was negative publicity, but good that it got our attention,” Laylin said. “Some of us really — some more than others — want to work on these issues.”
Chris Schwartz
In his first term as county supervisor, Chris Schwartz said he uplifted voices and heightened government accessibility. He believes a second term would build upon his success.
“I’ve proven myself in this first term to be a leader that gets stuff done, and I just want to continue the progress that builds upon my first term,” Schwartz said.
The 40-year-old Waterloo resident, who is endorsed by a variety of local unions, sees himself as an advocate for working and middle-class people.
The Democrat said he plans to work toward bringing jobs with livable wages to the community, and hopes the county will add a position with someone who is solely dedicated to that mission.
Schwartz worked to secure solar power for county buildings, protect workers’ rights and push infrastructure progress, he said. He supports nonprofits and programs that help address food insecurity, heating energy assistance, addiction, mental health, homelessness, poverty and eviction, among other items.
He said his background in public policy work helps him understand the impact that state and national decisions can have on Black Hawk County.
“As a pragmatic progressive, I recognize when — if I have to make progress on something, even if it doesn’t go all the way that I want, I’m going to take that progress because that’s what’s in the best interest of people,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz, who called President Donald Trump a “disaster” who “completely mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic,” said he would approve local actions based on science, public health and legal advice, which includes approving a countywide mask mandate.
He said his work to provide services to veterans, open a warming center and call out the COVID-19 outbreak at Tyson Fresh Meats are examples of his advocacy for community members who may feel voiceless.
“With me, they know that they’ve always got someone who’s going to have their back,” Schwartz said.
An active member of the Black Lives Matter movement, Schwartz said he works with county human resources staff to ensure implicit bias does not keep people of color from earning positions. He proposed a “ban the box” law that would build on a Waterloo ordinance providing formerly incarcerated people with better chances at employment.
He said he made sure Waterloo’s drug court remained funded and open each year, serving as an outlet for treatment and supervision options for drug offenses.
“I’ve proven that I’m someone that’s going to wake up every day, and I’m willing to fight for anybody that needs a voice, and that I do that with honesty, integrity and accessibility,” Schwartz said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!