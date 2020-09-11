Former Floyd County Attorney Marzen again disciplined by state court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY – An attorney who had been removed as Floyd County’s top prosecutor in 2010 has been suspended again for professional conduct violations.

In a decision handed down Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court suspended Jesse Marzen’s license to practice for 30 days. This is Marzen’s second disciplinary matter.

Marzen was hired to look after the business affairs of a couple who bought and sold classic cars. That included preparing tax returns, and he was also hired to handle the estate of a relative of the couple.

Court records indicate Marzen had difficulty with the tasks because of incomplete documentation submitted by his clients, and Marsen admitted he filed inaccurate tax returns because of the missing paperwork.

But the Iowa Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service never received the returns for 2014 through 2016, and the couple later discovered this after they hired another attorney to handle a different matter.

The Iowa Supreme Court took issue with the fact the inaccurate returns were being used to obtain a loan.