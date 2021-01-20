For first time in months, Black Hawk County moves from 'high' to 'moderate' COVID-19 risk

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County moved Wednesday from “high” to “moderate” risk for for COVID-19 for the first time since October.
The current ranking is given when the 14-day average positivity rate is less than 10%, according to the county website. It also means there were more than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last week. Black Hawk County had a 9.7% 14-day average positivity rate as of Wednesday, which is calculated by dividing the number of cases testing positive by the total number tested.
More than 13,700 county residents have contracted COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to PCR and antigen testing records. There have been 238 deaths.
Th health department continues to urge residents to wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings, wash their hands frequently and stay home if sick. Officials warn that the COVID-19 vaccine will not immediately stop transmission of the virus.