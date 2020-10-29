 Skip to main content
Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center to be expanded as part of remodel
Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center to be expanded as part of remodel

WATERLOO — The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center will receive a more than 5,900-square-feet expansion under a plan unanimously approved by the Waterloo Board of Adjustment on Tuesday.

The expansion will align with city’s goal to modernize the complex at 200 W. Fourth St., according to city documents. The approved special permit allows for an 11.9% increase in the total footprint, which already spans more than 49,000 square feet.

The renovation is expected to include a glass entryway on the east side of the facility.

“We were really trying to create that one visual specific entrance for people to go into,” City Planning Director Noel Anderson said in early October.

The convention center was built in 1975 and is “outdated” when compared with other area buildings. The renovation of the center is meant to complement the recent hotel remodel and revitalization of other historic properties across the street, according to city documents.

102820-nws-five-sullivan-brothers-expansion-rendering

A rendering shows the expected appearance of the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center expansion in Waterloo.

The city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission unanimously voted Oct. 6 to recommend approval of the expansion. At that meeting, commission member Eric Donat asked whether the site could be designated as a historic location to maintain its current design.

City planner John Dornoff said the National Trust for Historic Preservation considers buildings to be historic after 50 years, which would be in about five years for the convention center. Anderson said the city’s historic preservation commission did not express interest to locally designate the facility as historic.

Anderson said the expansion should not have any effects on parking near the convention center.

Commission member Sue Flynn asked whether business owners on the east side of the convention center, such as the bike and pizza shops, support the expansion. Dornoff and Anderson said the city did not receive any negative comments.

“It’s going to help them in long run because it will be a major improvement to the building,” Dornoff said.

