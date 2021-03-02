Fireworks could be banned again in Waterloo ahead of Fourth of July

Council member Dave Boesen said the fireworks are an inconvenience to the entire city. He watches his neighbor climb onto the roof to clean debris. He gets calls, emails and text messages constantly from complaining residents.

"From the day they go on sale to two to three weeks after they go off sale, it’s like a war zone out here at times," Boesen said. "It truly is."

Sharon Juon, another council member, encouraged people to take their families to professional fireworks shows hosted by local organizations. She said a ban could take away the "very traumatic" experiences of many residents, who endure explosive noises throughout the night.

"We’ve tried to be responsible, we’ve tried to give the people that love fireworks a chance, and too many of them have just ignored that," Juon said.

State law requires cities to still let fireworks be sold. Council member Pat Morrissey said banning the explosives from being set off would be "holding out the forbidden fruit to people."

"That’s going to encourage, I believe, some people to say, 'If I can buy them, then I’m going to shoot them off,'" Morrissey said. "Period."