Fireworks ban tabled to see if Waterloo can join forces with nearby cities

WATERLOO — City Council members tabled a proposed fireworks ban Monday to see if Waterloo can join forces with surrounding cities.
Officials voted 4-3 to postpone a decision. Councilman Dave Boesen suggested the idea, saying it might make any restrictions “more palatable” for residents. He said the City Council has until the end of May to make any decisions before people begin buying fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.
The current fireworks ordinance in Waterloo lets people set off fireworks July 3-5 annually. They can be used from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on July 3 and 5.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday it would be “very hard” for him to negotiate with other cities because Waterloo has changed its own policies on fireworks in recent years.
Waterloo banned the explosives after Iowa law changed in 2017 to allow for their sale and use. The city then decided in 2019 to allow fireworks use. Council members strengthened limitations with new fireworks rules passed in August.
Boesen specifically recommended reaching out to Cedar Falls and Evansdale for a joint plan. Cedar Falls does not allow fireworks use, and Evansdale lets people shoot them off during designated days.
The owners of Crossroads Fireworks Waterloo Superstore suggested to Boesen that Waterloo work with other cities to implement the same fireworks policies, Boesen said.
Council members Margaret Klein, Jonathan Grieder and Sharon Juon voted against postponing the measure.
Klein, who introduced the potential ban, said she would be disappointed if lobbying efforts by fireworks store owners caused the council to abandon Monday’s proposal.
She said she favored the ban after hearing from a constituent whose 8-year-old son with autism screams when he hears unexpected loud noises. Klein said she worried about children getting injured or killed from fireworks accidents.
“Let’s stop this,” Klein said. “You know that we can’t enforce it. … We don’t have the manpower, and you know that the fireworks have become like gunfire.”
Juon said a ban would make people “realize they’re not supposed to do it” even if it is difficult for police to enforce the ordinance.
Councilman Pat Morrissey said officials should give their August changes to fireworks rules “a chance to work.” He previously said banning firework use while they are legally sold would be hanging “forbidden fruit” in front of people. He said Monday the ban would force people to “be considered law breakers.”
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. said the current rules are a “compromise.” He said banning fireworks will not stop people from setting them off.
Grieder said the council makes other actions illegal, despite people still committing those actions. He said the role of elected officials is to represent people whose voices might not be heard, like young children or older adults who suffer from loud fireworks.
“My fun doesn’t trump their quality of life,” Grieder said.