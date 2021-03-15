Fireworks ban tabled to see if Waterloo can join forces with nearby cities

WATERLOO — City Council members tabled a proposed fireworks ban Monday to see if Waterloo can join forces with surrounding cities.

Officials voted 4-3 to postpone a decision. Councilman Dave Boesen suggested the idea, saying it might make any restrictions “more palatable” for residents. He said the City Council has until the end of May to make any decisions before people begin buying fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

The current fireworks ordinance in Waterloo lets people set off fireworks July 3-5 annually. They can be used from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on July 3 and 5.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday it would be “very hard” for him to negotiate with other cities because Waterloo has changed its own policies on fireworks in recent years.