Fireworks ban again up for Waterloo City Council consideration
Fireworks ban again up for Waterloo City Council consideration

WATERLOO — After being pushed back twice, a fireworks ban in Waterloo is again up for possible decision at Monday's City Council meeting.

The ban was tabled April 5 on a 6-1 vote after Councilman Dave Boesen recommended that officials work with Waterloo Police Department on enforcement mechanisms. Before that, it was postponed on a 4-3 vote March 15 when Boesen suggested Waterloo partner with nearby cities on a fireworks policy. Mayor Quentin Hart said at the time he was waiting to hear back from officials in surrounding communities.

070216mp-fireworks-4

The Cedar Valley Jaycees Fireworks go off over the Cedar River Saturday, July 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.

Most City Council members supported the ban when it was first proposed this year at a work session. Officials complained of rowdy explosives, billowing smoke and rule-breaking residents last summer.

The current ordinance in Waterloo lets people set off fireworks July 3-5 annually. They can be used from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. July 3 and 5. Added regulations passed in August set additional parameters, like limits on firework noise levels, elevation and debris cleanup.

After Iowa law changed in 2017 to allow fireworks to be sold and used, Waterloo officials banned the use of the explosives. The city then decided in 2019 to allow fireworks use.

City Council member Pat Morrissey previously criticized the ban for “holding out the forbidden fruit to people.” Iowa law would allow Waterloo residents to buy the fireworks in the city, but local ordinance could prevent them from using the explosives.

Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who introduced the proposal, was among several officials who said fireworks cause problems for residents. This includes triggering people with certain conditions like asthma or PTSD, she said.

"I just think we’ve had experience with fireworks, we’ve begged people to be responsible — it hasn’t worked out the way we want it to,” Klein said previously. “I’m asking for a little mercy on our people.”

People who want to comment or attend Monday's City Council meeting can contact the Clerk's Office or register online.

Video from the welcome home ceremony for approximately 150 soldiers from Headquarters Company, part of the 1st "Ironman" Battalion of the 133rd Infantry Regiment of the Iowa Army National Guard, on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
