Fireworks ban again up for Waterloo City Council consideration

After Iowa law changed in 2017 to allow fireworks to be sold and used, Waterloo officials banned the use of the explosives. The city then decided in 2019 to allow fireworks use.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City Council member Pat Morrissey previously criticized the ban for “holding out the forbidden fruit to people.” Iowa law would allow Waterloo residents to buy the fireworks in the city, but local ordinance could prevent them from using the explosives.

Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who introduced the proposal, was among several officials who said fireworks cause problems for residents. This includes triggering people with certain conditions like asthma or PTSD, she said.

"I just think we’ve had experience with fireworks, we’ve begged people to be responsible — it hasn’t worked out the way we want it to,” Klein said previously. “I’m asking for a little mercy on our people.”

People who want to comment or attend Monday's City Council meeting can contact the Clerk's Office or register online.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.