Fireworks ban again up for Waterloo City Council consideration

After Iowa law changed in 2017 to allow fireworks to be sold and used, Waterloo officials banned the use of the explosives. The city then
decided in 2019 to allow fireworks use.
City Council member Pat Morrissey previously criticized the ban for “holding out the forbidden fruit to people.” Iowa law would allow Waterloo residents to buy the fireworks in the city, but local ordinance could prevent them from using the explosives.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who introduced the proposal, was among several officials who said fireworks cause problems for residents. This includes triggering people with certain conditions like asthma or PTSD, she said.
"I just think we’ve had experience with fireworks, we’ve begged people to be responsible — it hasn’t worked out the way we want it to,” Klein said previously. “I’m asking for a little mercy on our people.”
People who want to comment or attend Monday's City Council meeting can contact the Clerk's Office or
register online.
Video from the welcome home ceremony for approximately 150 soldiers from Headquarters Company, part of the 1st "Ironman" Battalion of the 133rd Infantry Regiment of the Iowa Army National Guard, on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Photos: "Ironman" Battalion Headquarters Company returns home
TROOPS GET HEARTFELT WELCOME HOME
Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich hugs his wife, Angela, as soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 2
A solider carries the Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN guidon flag off the plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 3
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 4
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 5
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Batalion stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 6
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 7
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 8
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 9
A soldier from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN is greeted by family as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 10
A plane carrying approximately 150 soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN lands as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 11
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 12
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 13
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 14
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 15
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 16
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 17
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 18
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 19
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 20
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 21
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 22
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 23
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 24
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 25
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 26
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 27
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 28
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 29
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 30
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 31
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 32
Family members greet a soldier from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion returning home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 33
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 34
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Homecoming 35
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
