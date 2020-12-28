Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a 'morale boost'

"No federal officer directed Tyson to keep its Waterloo facility open in a negligent manner ... or make fraudulent misrepresentations to employees at the Waterloo facility regarding the risks or severity of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 outbreak at the Waterloo facility," she wrote.

Merschbrock, who had been with Tyson for a decade, said managers were given the "impossible task" of maintaining production while implementing virus safety precautions. They had been working 12-hour days, six or seven days per week, he said.

The office pool involved roughly $50 cash, which went to the winner who picked the correct percentage of workers testing positive for the virus, Merschbrock said. He added that those involved didn't believe the pool violated company policy and thought the plant's positivity rate would be lower than the community rate due to their mitigation efforts.

"It was a group of exhausted supervisors that had worked so hard and so smart to solve many unsolvable problems," Merschbrock said. "It was simply something fun, kind of a morale boost for having put forth an incredible effort. There was never any malicious intent. It was never meant to disparage anyone."

A Tyson spokesman declined to comment on Merschbrock's assertions.