Fire starts in basement of Waterloo house Saturday
WATERLOO — A house at 415 Reber Ave. in Waterloo caught fire in the basement Saturday shortly after midnight, according to fire officials.

The two adults at the house were not injured, officials said. The fire was determined as an accident that started in the basement storage area. There was damage to basement shelving and smoke damage throughout the house, according to officials.

The residents were allowed to stay in the house. Waterloo Fire Rescue did not provide additional information.

