Some US cities along the southern border say they have not seen a surge of migrants expected after expiration of Title 42.
MEXICO CITY — For weeks, Solangel Contreras raced.
The Venezuelan migrant and her family of 22 trudged through the dense jungles of the Darien Gap and hopped borders across Central America.
They joined thousands of other migrants from across the Hemisphere in a scramble to reach the United States-Mexico border and request asylum.
They raced, unsure what changing migratory rules and the end of a pandemic-era border restriction, Title 42, would mean for their chances at a new life in the U.S.
But after missing that cutoff, robbed in Guatemala and crossing into Mexico shortly after the program ended Thursday night, Contreras, 33, had only one certainty in her mind: "We're going to keep going."
A Venezuelan migrant uses an emergency blanket as cover from the rain Saturday near the banks of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico.
Fernando Llano, Associated Press
Confusion rippled from the U.S.-Mexico border to migrant routes across the Americas, as migrants scramble to understand complex and ever-changing policies. While Title 42 has come to an end, the flow of migrants headed north has not.
From the rolling mountains and jungles in Central America to the tops of trains roaring through Mexico, migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Nicaragua, Ecuador and beyond push forward on their journeys.
"We've already done everything humanly possible to get where we are," Contreras said, resting in a park near a river dividing Mexico and Guatemala.
The problem, experts say, is that while migration laws are changing, root causes pushing people to flee their countries in record numbers only stretch on.
"It doesn't appear to be the case that this is going to curb the push or pull factors for migration from Central America, South America and other parts of the world," said Falko Ernst, senior analyst for International Crisis Group in Mexico. "The incentives for people to flee and seek refuge in safer havens in the United States are still in place."
For Contreras, that push came after her brother was killed in Ecuador for not paying extorsions to a criminal group. The family was living in a small coastal town in the south after fleeing economic crisis in Venezuela two years earlier.
Venezuelan migrants sit along a building wall as they take cover from the rain Saturday near the banks of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico.
Fernando Llano, Associated Press
Others, including 25-year-old migrant Gerardo Escobar, left in search of a better future after struggling to make ends meet in Venezuela like Contreras' family.
Escobar trekked along train tracks Friday morning just outside Mexico City, with 60 other migrants, including families and small children. They hoped to climb aboard a train that migrants have used for decades.
Escobar was among many to say he had no clue what the end of Title 42 would mean, and he didn't particularly care.
"My dream is to get a job, eat well, help my family in Venezuela," he said. "My dream is to move forward."
Despite misinformation prompting a rush to the border this past week, analysts and those providing refuge to migrants said that they don't expect new policies to radically stem the flow of migrants.
Title 42 allowed authorities to use a public health law to rapidly expel migrants crossing over the border, denying them the right to seek asylum. U.S. officials turned away migrants more than 2.8 million times under the order.
New rules strip away that ability to simply expel asylum seekers but add stricter consequences to those not going through official migratory channels. Migrants caught crossing illegally will not be allowed to return for five years and can face criminal prosecution if they do.
Tents are set up Saturday on the banks of the Rio Grande at a makeshift migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico.
Fernando Llano, Associated Press
The Biden administration also set caps on the amount of migrants allowed to seek asylum.
At the same time, Biden is likely to continue American pressure on Mexico and other countries to make it harder for migrants to move north.
Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said they don't agree with the Biden administration's decision to continue to put up migratory barriers.
"Our position is the opposite, but we respect their (U.S.) jurisdiction," Ebrard said.
Yet in a news briefing on Friday, he announced Mexico would carry out speedier deportations and no longer give migrants papers to cross through Mexico.
While the new rules likely won't act as a strong deterrent, Ebrard and the head of a migrant shelter in Guatemala said they saw a drop in the number of migrants they encountered immediately following the rush on the U.S. border. Though the shelter leader said numbers were slowly picking up.
Venezuelan migrants wrapped in blankets form a circle around a pan of scrambled eggs on a rain-soaked surface Saturday near the banks of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico.
Fernando Llano, Associated Press
Migrants continued to make it across the U.S. border, even as the new rules were announced. At a cemetery near Roma, Texas, about 60 migrants who had crossed the Rio Bravo were waiting to be processed around midnight. They included a large group of Chinese migrants who huddled for cover under a driving rain.
Another member of the group, a Guatemalan who left her country to escape an abusive husband, crossed the river with her 4-year-old son. With the rules changing, she was unsure if she'd qualify for any asylum help.
Ernst, of International Crisis Group, warned that such measures could make the already deadly journey even more dangerous.
"You'll see an increase in populations that remain vulnerable for criminal groups to prey on, to recruit from and make a profit from," he said. "It could just feed into the hands of these criminal groups."
Meanwhile, Contreras and others continue trucking forward, even with no clear pathway forward and little information about what awaits them at the border.
It's worth it, she said, to give a better life to small children traveling with them.
"We've fought a lot for them (the kids)," she said. "All we want is to be safe, a humble home where they can study, where they can eat well. We're not asking for much. We're just asking for peace and safety."
Photos: Migrants rush across US border in final hours before pandemic rule expires
A Texas National Guardsman stands along a stretch of razor wire as migrants try to cross into the U.S., on the banks of the Rio Grande, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Members of the Texas National Guard prepare to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2023. The Title 42 policy, a federal rule that has allowed the government to strictly regulate border entries, is set to expire this week. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Migrants pass through razor wire on the bank of the Rio Grande river where Texas National Guards verbally tell them not to cross, as migrants enter the U.S. to turn themselves into immigration authorities, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Migrants stand on the bank of the Rio Grande river as Texas National Guards block them from behind razor wire, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Venezuelan migrants take a break during their walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama, in hopes of reaching the U.S., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire Thursday, May 11. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Ivan Valencia
Migrants walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama in hopes of reaching the U.S., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire Thursday, May 11. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Ivan Valencia
Texas National Guard soldiers tie rows of barbed-wire to be installed near a gate in the border fence in El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Andres Leighton
A man from Colombia uses metallic fabric to keep his feet warm as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, near Jacumba, Calif. The Biden administration on Thursday will begin denying asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through, marking a fundamental shift in immigration policy as the U.S. readies for the end of a key pandemic restriction. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
A migrant from Colombia, center, gives a blanket to a father and son, also from Colombia, as the group waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border Wednesday, May 10, 2023, near Jacumba, Calif. The group have been camping just across the border for days, waiting to apply for asylum in the United States. As members of the group get to the front of the line to be escorted into vans, they hand off all warm clothing to those who might still have to camp overnight. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Migrants cross the Rio Grande river into the U.S., seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Asylum seekers have been showing up at the US-Mexico border in huge numbers in anticipation of the restriction of Title 42, that had allowed the government to quickly expel migrants to Mexico. New measures were announced Wednesday creating new legal pathways for migrants. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Migrants wait for U.S. authorities, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The U.S on May 11 will begin denying asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through, according to a new rule released May 10. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Christian Chavez
Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Border Patrol and Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday will begin denying asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through, according to a new rule released Wednesday, as U.S. officials warned of difficult days ahead as a key limit on immigration is set to expire.(AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Andres Leighton
Asylum-seekers wait between the double fence on U.S. soil along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, May 8, 2023, in San Diego. The migrants wait between the fences to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Denis Poroy
Asylum-seekers wait between the double fence on U.S. soil along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, May 8, 2023, in San Diego. The migrants wait between the fences to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Denis Poroy
Members of the Texas National Guard prepare to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2023. The Title 42 policy, a federal rule that has allowed the government to strictly regulate border entries, is set to expire this week. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
FILE - Migrants that were trying to evade U.S. Border Patrol agents, wait to be processed in Granjeno, Texas, early Thursday, May 4, 2023. A recent surge of migrants in the Brownsville area of the U.S.-Mexico border is highlighting immigration challenges as the U.S. prepares for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants. (AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas, File)
Veronica G. Cardenas
Migrants from El Salvador cross the Rio Grande river to the U.S. side, from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Texas National Guards stand guard on the bank of the Rio Grande river, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
A couple of migrants watch as the Texas National Guard add more rows of barbed-wire around a gate in the border fence into El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Andres Leighton
Migrants sit under a sign marking the Panama-Colombia border during their trek across the Darien Gap, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire Thursday, May 11. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Ivan Valencia
A Venezuelan migrant buys an energy drink at a stall set up along the route of the Darien Gap, from Colombia into Panama, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire Thursday, May 11. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Ivan Valencia
Migrants gather to start the walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama in hopes of reaching the U.S., at the trailhead camp in Acandi, Colombia, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire Thursday, May 11. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Ivan Valencia
Migrants arrive at a gate in the border fence after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Andres Leighton
Migrants wait for U.S. authorities, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Asylum seekers have been showing up at the US-Mexico border in huge numbers in anticipation of the restriction of Title 42, that had allowed the government to quickly expel migrants to Mexico. New measures were announced Wednesday creating new legal pathways for migrants. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Christian Chavez
Wheelchair-bound Colombian migrant Mireya Payares is helped by another migrant to cross the Rio Grande river from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Payares is part of a family group of nine Colombian migrants who are traveling together from Bucaramanga, Colombia, since February 19, 2023, to reach the United States. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Migrants walk up the bank on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Asylum seekers have been showing up at the US-Mexico border in huge numbers in anticipation of the restriction of Title 42, that had allowed the government to quickly expel migrants to Mexico. New measures were announced Wednesday creating new legal pathways for migrants. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
A migrant crosses the Rio Grande river with a baby in a suitcase, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The U.S. on May 11 will begin denying asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through, according to a new rule released on May 10. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Venezuelan migrant Luis Parra, third right, joins other migrants crossing the Rio Grande river, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Parra and his niece Leidy Arriza arrived at the border after staying overnight in the Mexican city of Monterrey. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Migrants use plastic bottles as floatation devices to cross the Rio Bravo river into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The U.S. on May 11 will begin denying asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through, according to a new rule released on May 10. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Texas National Guardsmen stand along a stretch of razor wire as a migrant woman carrying a child tries to cross into the U.S, on the banks of the Rio Grande, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Migrants walk toward immigration authorities to turn themselves in as they make their way past Texas National Guardsmen, on the bank of the Rio Grande, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Migrants cross the Rio Grande to the U.S. side, from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
An official interviews a migrant who was deported from the United States upon his arrival on a chartered plane, at the airport in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Colombian migration authority said 209 Colombians were flown on a charted flight from the U.S.- Mexico border. (AP Photo/John Vizcaino)
John Vizcaino
Yised Marulanda cries after arriving with other Colombia migrants deported from the United States, at the airport in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Colombian migration authority said 209 Colombians were flown on a charted flight from the U.S.- Mexico border. (AP Photo/John Vizcaino)
John Vizcaino
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guards standing behind razor wire on the bank of the Rio Grande river, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
A young migrant holding swimming inner tubes stands on the Mexican-side of the Rio Grande river, from where migrants swim across to the U.S. side, in Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Venezuelan migrants take a break during their walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama, in hopes of reaching the U.S., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire Thursday, May 11. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Ivan Valencia
Texas National Guardsmen reinforce a stretch of razor wire as migrants try to cross into the U.S., on the banks of the Rio Grande, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
A young migrant swims across the Rio Grande river to the U.S. from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The U.S on May 11 will begin denying asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through, according to a new rule released May 10. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Migrants cross the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The U.S on May 11 will begin denying asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through , according to a new rule released May 10. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo on an inflatable mattress into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The U.S. is preparing for the Thursday, May 11th end of the Title 42 policy, linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants seeking asylum. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Migrants walk through a barbed-wire barrier into the United States after crossing the Rio Bravo from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The U.S. is preparing for the Thursday, May 11th end of the Title 42 policy, linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants seeking asylum. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Migrants cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The U.S. is preparing for the May 11th end of the Title 42 policy, linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants seeking asylum. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Christian Chavez
Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The U.S. is preparing for the Thursday, May 11th end of the Title 42 policy, linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants seeking asylum. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Christian Chavez
Migrants line-up between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The U.S. is preparing for the Thursday, May 11th end of the Title 42 policy, linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants seeking asylum. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Christian Chavez
Migrants camp at a makeshift shelter in Reynosa, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The U.S. is preparing for the Thursday, May 11th end of the Title 42 policy, linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants seeking asylum. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Moto taxis transport migrants to Las Tecas camp from where they will start walking across the Darien gap from Colombia to Panama in hopes of reaching the US, in Acandi, Colombia, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Ivan Valencia
Venezuelan migrant Rowil Espinoza, 34, carries his son Calel on the bank of the Rio Grande river, planning to cross to the U.S., from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Espinoza said he is traveling with his wife and three children. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Texas state police finish placing barbed-wire as migrants walk up the bank of the Rio Grande river, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The U.S on May 11 will begin denying asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through, according to a new rule released May 10. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!