Electrical fire causes more than $50K in damage at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A Jan. 4 fire at Riverfront Stadium caused more than $50,000 in damage to electricity and panels, said leisure services project manager Travis Nichols at a Tuesday meeting.
The fire affected two panels that feed the entire stadium's indoor and outdoor electricity, Nichols said. Engineers are working to get an exact estimate for damage costs. A generator is providing temporary power inside the building. The city is working to hardwire temporary electrical service to the stadium through the winter, Nichols said.
Leisure services director Paul Huting said officials are unsure how the fire started. He said some building maintenance staff believe it could have been an electrical issue by MidAmerican Energy Company, but there is no evidence to support the claims.
Dave Boesen, a Waterloo City Council member, previously worked as a fire investigator. He said the city's insurance company would hire someone to investigate the cause of the fire to establish liability.
Nichols said the city will likely file an insurance claim if the damage is determined to officially exceed its $50,000 deductible.
Sydney's memorable stories from 2020
Sydney's most memorable stories from 2020 explore Tyson worker experiences, discrimination complaints, the city's broadband study, a planned grocery store and ballot verification concerns.
Tyson workers say they do not feel adequately protected from COVID-19 at the Waterloo plant.
Some Waterloo workers allege their employers aren’t allowing them to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19.
City officials review a study about a potential city broadband utility privately, leaving out input from taxpayers whose funds would support t…
Residents wait three years to see construction begin on All-In Grocers, a store slated at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street.
Bad penmanship or changed signatures did not cost Iowa voters their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.