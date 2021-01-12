 Skip to main content
Electrical fire causes more than $50K in damage at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo
Riverfront Stadium

Riverfront Stadium

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, Courier Photo Editor

WATERLOO — A Jan. 4 fire at Riverfront Stadium caused more than $50,000 in damage to electricity and panels, said leisure services project manager Travis Nichols at a Tuesday meeting.

The fire affected two panels that feed the entire stadium's indoor and outdoor electricity, Nichols said. Engineers are working to get an exact estimate for damage costs. A generator is providing temporary power inside the building. The city is working to hardwire temporary electrical service to the stadium through the winter, Nichols said.

Leisure services director Paul Huting said officials are unsure how the fire started. He said some building maintenance staff believe it could have been an electrical issue by MidAmerican Energy Company, but there is no evidence to support the claims.

Dave Boesen, a Waterloo City Council member, previously worked as a fire investigator. He said the city's insurance company would hire someone to investigate the cause of the fire to establish liability.

Nichols said the city will likely file an insurance claim if the damage is determined to officially exceed its $50,000 deductible.

