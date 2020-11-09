Election audit reaffirms results in Black Hawk County precinct

CEDAR FALLS — A Black Hawk County polling place in Cedar Falls was chosen randomly by the Iowa Secretary of State to complete a post-election audit, according to a news release.

The audit Friday required poll workers to hand count results on the ballot’s top race, comparing those findings to election night results from the voting machine. The hand count matched the machine count at Candeo Church in Cedar Falls, which sits in the the city’s 2nd Ward, 3rd Precinct. The location received 812 votes cast, the release said.

The top race that was hand counted was for U.S. president. The polling location recorded 565 votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, 231 votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, nine votes for Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, one vote for Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker and one vote for Kanye West and Michelle Tidball. There were four write-ins and one undervote, meaning someone did not cast a vote for the U.S. presidential race.

The audit was handled by three precinct workers under the supervision of Karen Showalter, county elections director.

County auditor Grant Veeder said the audit showed the reliability of Iowa’s election system.