 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dumpster catches fire at Martin Bros. distribution center
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Dumpster catches fire at Martin Bros. distribution center

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A dumpster caught on fire near the Martin Bros. distribution center, 406 Viking Rd. in Cedar Falls, around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Fire officials told dispatchers there was smoke leaving the enclosed dumpster when they arrived on scene. Cedar Falls Fire Rescue officials said they could not immediately provide more information.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. 

Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing
contributed

Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.

site-plan-this

site-plan-this

  • Updated
  • 0

The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

New CFHS exterior entryway
contributed

New CFHS exterior entryway

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS entryway and lobby
contributed

New CFHS entryway and lobby

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning studio
contributed

New CFHS learning studio

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

New CFHS commons exterior
contributed

New CFHS commons exterior

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS co-learning studio
contributed

New CFHS co-learning studio

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…

030720ho-cf-school-working-space

030720ho-cf-school-working-space

  • RENDERING COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS SCHOOLS
  • Updated
  • 0

A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…

New CFHS commons interior
contributed

New CFHS commons interior

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS gymnasium
contributed

New CFHS gymnasium

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning wing
contributed

New CFHS learning wing

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS main corridor
contributed

New CFHS main corridor

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS office
contributed

New CFHS office

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

Cedar Falls High School pool drawing
contributed

Cedar Falls High School pool drawing

  • COURTESY OF INVISION ARCHITECTURE
  • Updated
  • 0

An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance

030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance

  • COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS SCHOOLS
  • Updated
  • 0

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 

030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon

030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon

  • RENDERING COURTESY OF CEDAR FALLS SCHOOLS
  • Updated
  • 0

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

Clip art fire
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US sees upward trend in daily Covid-19 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News