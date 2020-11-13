 Skip to main content
Dryer catches fire at Waterloo hotel Friday
Dryer catches fire at Waterloo hotel Friday

WATERLOO — A dryer caught on fire around 7 p.m. Friday in the second-floor laundry room of the Hampton Inn, 2034 La Porte Rd. in Waterloo.

Dispatchers said there was very light smoke caused by the fire. The fire at the four-story building was called in by the front desk, officials said. Everyone was evacuated and there does not appear to be any injuries.

Fire officials could not immediately provide more details.

