'Dr. Strange,' Paula Patton's fried chicken, the sanctioning of Putin's daughters, and more top news

Here's a look at some of the trending topics from today, April 6.
Putin's daughters
The United States on Wednesday tightened the financial vise on Russia, announcing sanctions that target President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and block two key Russian banks in retaliation for "war crimes" in Ukraine.
The latest sanctions underscore the economic pain that Russia faces, as evidence that its troops killed Ukrainian civilians leads to ever harsher penalties by the U.S. and its Western allies that erode Putin's ability to fight. Get more info here:
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and one of those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is testifying before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said Tuesday afternoon that she had been answering investigators' questions on a video teleconference since the morning and was not “chatty” but had been helpful to the probe. Get the scoop here:
Bobby Rydell
Bobby Rydell, a teen idol from the '60s known for songs like "Wild One" and his role as Hugo Peabody in the 1963 film "Bye Bye Birdie," has died, according to a statement released by his representatives. He was 79.
Rydell died on April 5 in Abington, Pennsylvania, from pneumonia complications, which were unrelated to Covid-19, the statement said. Read more on his life here:
Paula Patton
It's not that Paula Patton doesn't give a cluck, she's just taking getting roasted over her chicken frying skills in stride.
The actress caused quite a stir recently when she shared a video on Instagram in which she prepared her mother Joyce Patton's "famous" fried chicken recipe.
In it, Patton says she's frying 138 chicken wings for her son Julian's school. (Patton shares Julian with her ex-husband singer Robin Thicke.) See why she caught flack here:
"Dr. Strange 2"
Covid is in a lull in the United States: Masks are often an afterthought, people are going out again and some of the worst-hit industries during the pandemic — like movie theaters — are starting to get back to normal.
That's why so much is riding on one particular blockbuster: "Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Tickets just went on sale for the May 6 opening, and the Marvel film may act as a bellwether of moviegoers' demand for big-screen entertainment when the world looks much like it did before everything shut down in March 2020. Get more info on the movie here:
Elon Musk and Twitter
Long COVID
Champions League
Villarreal has pulled off another surprising Champions League result with a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarterfinals. After making it past the group stage and eliminating Juventus in the round of 16, the modest Spanish club took a big step toward making it to the semifinal by holding on to victory against favorite Bayern at the La Cerámica Stadium. Arnaut Danjuma’s goal early in the first half was enough for Villarreal, with Bayern unable to get past the solid defense of Unai Emery’s squad and losing only for the second time in 30 Champions League matches.
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, April 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt to begin Senate debate on a $10 billion COVID-19 compromise, pressing to entangle the bipartisan package with an election-year showdown over immigration restrictions that poses a politically uncomfortable fight for Democrats.
The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol has put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to gather evidence of Russian atrocities and braces for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country’s industrial east. A U.S. defense official says Russia has completed the pullout of all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north. At the United Nations, the U.S. and the United Kingdom boycotted an informal meeting of the Security Council called by Russia to press its baseless claims that the U.S. has biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine.
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.
Three days and still no verdict. Jurors have gone home for the night in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The judge reminded them to keep their thoughts private when away from the courthouse. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan. Defense lawyers argue that the group was manipulated by an informant who was taking direction from the FBI. The trial began with jury selection on March 8.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Violent storms killed at least two people, one in Georgia and another in Texas, on Tuesday as hail, strong winds and tornadoes tore across the South, where authorities warned a second day of dangerous weather of violent weather could follow.
The House has voted to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress over their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The near-party-line 220-203 vote will send the criminal referrals for Navarro and Scavino to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. They are the latest members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle to face legal jeopardy as the select committee continues its probe. Navarro cited executive privilege when declining to testify to the committee. A lawyer for Scavino did not return multiple messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is the clear favorite in France's presidential race Sunday yet a big unknown factor may prove decisive: an unprecedented proportion of people say they are unsure who to vote for or don’t intend to vote at all, bringing a large dose of uncertainty to the election.
NEW YORK (AP) — The siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell said Tuesday they are “profoundly shocked and troubled” that a judge rejected a new trial for the British socialite on sex trafficking charges despite revelations that a juror who helped to convict her failed to disclose he was sexually abused as a child.
Former Trump administration appointee Connie Conway is headed to a June runoff election for a vacant U.S. House seat in California and could face progressive Democrat Lourin Hubbard. It might take days to determine who is awarded the second runoff slot in the Central California district. But if trends hold, a matchup between Conway and Hubbard would set up a stark contrast for voters in the special election to complete the term of former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes. The congressman resigned earlier this year to lead former President Donald Trump’s media company. The seat in the conservative-leaning district is expected to stay in Republican hands.
Tiger Woods says, for now anyway, he's planning to play this week in the Masters. The five-time Masters champion made the announcement this morning.