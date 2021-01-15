Downtown bridge canopy, griffins prominent in Waterloo police logo design submissions

Remaining designs feature an American flag with a blue line, a shining gold badge, forest landscape, symbols of justice, a candle and more.

The public was able to provide designs from early November through Dec. 26, 2020. The submissions went through an initial round of scoring by the rebranding committee. The committee is scoring again 48 designs that received support from 50% or more of its members, they decided at a Wednesday meeting.

Committee co-chair Tavis Hall did not immediately provide The Courier with specific scores that each logo received during the first round of evaluations.

The Waterloo City Council requires committee members to first consider designs that include griffin references. Non-griffin logos can only be considered if members do not agree. Hall said members will score all designs — griffin or not — and then first review the top-rated griffin designs.