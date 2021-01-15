Downtown bridge canopy, griffins prominent in Waterloo police logo design submissions

WATERLOO — Griffins and the Fourth Street Cedar River bridge are included in the bulk of design submissions for the new Waterloo Police Department logo.
The designs were collected by the police rebranding committee, which was created by the Waterloo City Council in August. Committee members are tasked with developing a new emblem for the department. Some say the current logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, resembles the Ku Klux Klan dragon. Others say the insignia represents vigilance.
The arched steel canopy of the Fourth Street Cedar River bridge — constructed in 1976 for about $500,000 — functions as an iconic pedestrian walkway downtown Waterloo. It connects the east and west sides.
Designs featuring the bridge and its canopy include phrases like "Bridging Equality & Community Relations," "Bridging the Gap," "Bridging the Divide" and "Community Proud."
Other submissions maintain the department's existing red griffin. Those designs include words like "vigilance" and "protecting our community." Some submissions include griffins in other styles or colors and state, "Ever Vigilant," or "Service; Vigilance; Respect."
Remaining designs feature an American flag with a blue line, a shining gold badge, forest landscape, symbols of justice, a candle and more.
The public was able to provide designs from early November through Dec. 26, 2020. The submissions went through an initial round of scoring by the rebranding committee. The committee is scoring again 48 designs that received support from 50% or more of its members, they decided at a Wednesday meeting.
Committee co-chair Tavis Hall did not immediately provide The Courier with specific scores that each logo received during the first round of evaluations.
The Waterloo City Council requires committee members to first consider designs that include griffin references. Non-griffin logos can only be considered if members do not agree. Hall said members will score all designs — griffin or not — and then first review the top-rated griffin designs.
The committee includes 12 voting members that are police officers and community leaders.
The next round of design scores are due by Feb. 3. The committee will meet to discuss the designs 3 p.m. Feb. 10 on video platform Zoom.