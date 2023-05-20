LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — No more premium stay in a galaxy far, far away: Disney World's “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel is making its last voyage at the end of September.

The hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida opened in March 2022 and lets guests create and live out “Star Wars” immersive adventures. It costs nearly $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay.

“This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans,” a company spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

Disney said on the hotel's website that new bookings are “temporarily paused” but will resume May 26 for available voyages through Sept. 28-30.

“We are so proud of all of the cast members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months,” a message on Disney World’s official website reads.

The company said it would reach out to guests who booked stays for that time or later to discuss alternatives.

