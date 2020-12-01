Discounts, prizes offered to Waterloo shoppers who support Black-owned businesses

Shoppers can find lists for Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Ames, Quad Cities, Dubuque, Sioux City and Des Moines.

Hall called the initiative a “micro brand” for Experience Waterloo to celebrate Blackness as a unique trait in Waterloo’s makeup. Waterloo is home to the most African-American residents per capita in Iowa, according to the news release.

The project was inspired by communities that listed Black-owned businesses for residents to support after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police. His death spurred widespread calls for police reform and racial justice.

A former Black business owner himself, Hall hopes the project will help lift self esteem and establish a sense of pride in Waterloo.

“I recognize that it can be intimidating at times to feel like you’re in rooms and you’re the only person that looks like you,” Hall said. “This is an opportunity for us as an organization and for us as a community to say that folks aren’t alone. There are folks that want to see these Black businesses be successful.”