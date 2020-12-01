 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Discounts, prizes offered to Waterloo shoppers who support Black-owned businesses
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Discounts, prizes offered to Waterloo shoppers who support Black-owned businesses

{{featured_button_text}}
Tavis Hall

Hall

WATERLOO — A recent initiative will offer discounts and prizes to shoppers who support Waterloo’s Black-owned businesses.

The effort, called “Black Capitol of Iowa” and spearheaded by Experience Waterloo, aims to uplift Black-owned and operated businesses and spur economic development. Shoppers can sign up for free mobile savings passports at BlackCapitolIowa.com to get discounts at participating businesses.

Experience Waterloo logo

The passport is solely online and does not require shoppers to use a smartphone app, said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo. People can redeem offers by showing the website on their phones to business employees. Shoppers can also “check in” at Black-owned businesses to enter contests for gift cards and apparel.

Nearly 100 of the city’s Black-owned businesses are included in an online list for shoppers. Other business owners who want to be included can submit their requests online. Experience Waterloo partnered with other cities to provide lists of Black-owned businesses throughout the state.

Shoppers can find lists for Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Ames, Quad Cities, Dubuque, Sioux City and Des Moines.

Hall called the initiative a “micro brand” for Experience Waterloo to celebrate Blackness as a unique trait in Waterloo’s makeup. Waterloo is home to the most African-American residents per capita in Iowa, according to the news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The project was inspired by communities that listed Black-owned businesses for residents to support after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police. His death spurred widespread calls for police reform and racial justice.

A former Black business owner himself, Hall hopes the project will help lift self esteem and establish a sense of pride in Waterloo.

“I recognize that it can be intimidating at times to feel like you’re in rooms and you’re the only person that looks like you,” Hall said. “This is an opportunity for us as an organization and for us as a community to say that folks aren’t alone. There are folks that want to see these Black businesses be successful.”

Experience Waterloo used some of its marketing budget to purchase window clings and stickers for business owners to advertise the campaign. Hall said the effort shows Waterloo invests in diversity.

“This provides a really cool opportunity for us not just to lift up businesses, but to help uplift people as well,” Hall said. “I think the more that we recognize that there are people behind businesses that empower businesses, frankly that’s when we’re getting into real work is when we can really uplift.”

SUPPORT GOVERNMENT WATCHDOGS: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia elections official slams rhetoric

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News