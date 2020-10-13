Developer moves forward with proposal for Martin Road condos on golf course

Bullerman said he will work with city officials to ensure that golfers, the commission and the city do not face liability for damage to the property from golf balls hitting the siding or breaking windows.

"It's close to the green, and it's a public golf course, and everybody knows it — and so do the people that are moving in — and they'll be signing something that just ensures the fact that they understand what goes along with that great view is a few other things," Bullerman said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The property sits near the seventh green, causing concern that drainage from the driveway and shingles could impact the course. Bolger said reports show that drainage will actually improve from its current state.

A mature silver maple tree sits on the property line between the building and the golf course. Commission member Tom Christensen called the tree "iconic."

The developer and city agreed to take down the tree, a move that Christensen said he understood. The tree recently caused roof damage to the existing building, and also leaves debris and shade on the golf course.

"There would be no hard feelings from the turf management side of this if the tree was removed," Bolger said. "Typically, we would not plant a tree that close to the green."