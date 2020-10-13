Developer moves forward with proposal for Martin Road condos on golf course

WATERLOO — A planned condominium got approval Tuesday from the city's Leisure Services Commission to move forward with its development on Martin Road, adjacent to Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
Site preparation and construction of the five-unit structure is slated to begin in March 2021 if weather permits, said developer Jay Bullerman. The proposed development will be brought before the city's planning commission Nov. 10, and then it will seek final approval from the City Council.
Bullerman said he hopes to begin destruction of the existing building — an empty duplex — in November. Having owned the current building for 20 years, Bullerman said the property was not occupied for years after an assessment identified foundation issues.
"Really, it was just throwing good money after bad," Bullerman said. "For the last several years, four to five, it's been unoccupied with the idea that at some point the opportunity would come along to develop that property. Well, that opportunity has come."
The property line sits 12 feet from the golf course green, and the current structure sits 30 feet from the green, said J.B. Bolger, who oversees golf operations for the commission. Bullerman, who lives at the property next to the proposed development, said the location was a great place to raise kids and teach them how to golf.
Bullerman said he will work with city officials to ensure that golfers, the commission and the city do not face liability for damage to the property from golf balls hitting the siding or breaking windows.
"It's close to the green, and it's a public golf course, and everybody knows it — and so do the people that are moving in — and they'll be signing something that just ensures the fact that they understand what goes along with that great view is a few other things," Bullerman said.
The property sits near the seventh green, causing concern that drainage from the driveway and shingles could impact the course. Bolger said reports show that drainage will actually improve from its current state.
A mature silver maple tree sits on the property line between the building and the golf course. Commission member Tom Christensen called the tree "iconic."
The developer and city agreed to take down the tree, a move that Christensen said he understood. The tree recently caused roof damage to the existing building, and also leaves debris and shade on the golf course.
"There would be no hard feelings from the turf management side of this if the tree was removed," Bolger said. "Typically, we would not plant a tree that close to the green."
Bullerman said he already received a lot of interest about the property, and was told the units will likely sell before they are finished.
"It's a big outlay financially, but it's going to vastly improve the whole section, which is a really unique part of the city being the only private land that's adjacent to the actual playing part of the golf course," Bullerman said.
