Developer asks Waterloo City Council to approve condos on Irv Warren golf course

WATERLOO — A five-unit condominium planned on Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course could get final approval Monday from the Waterloo City Council.
The condos, 146 Martin Road, would sit near the golf course's seventh green. The west side of the building would overlook the course. Developer Jay Bullerman received approval for the project from the Leisure Services Commission, Planning, Programming & Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment.
Bullerman owns an existing duplex at the site and lives next door in a separate house. He hopes to begin demolishing the vacant duplex this winter and complete construction of the new condos by December 2021. Each condo will have a two-car garage with possible additional parkto ing outside.
People would purchase the condos, Bullerman said. A condo association would establish guidelines that prevent golfers and the city from being liable for property damage from golf balls.
“It’s not going to be a transient group of folks,” Bullerman said. “It’s going to be some folks that have some real skin in the game to be able to buy one of these.”
The approval of the development would include the removal of a mature silver maple tree that sits on the property line between the condos and golf course. Leisure Services commissioner Tom Christensen called the tree "iconic." J.B. Bolger, who oversees golf operations for the commission, said the city would not usually plant a tree that close to the golf course.
“There would be no hard feelings from the turf management side of this if the tree was removed,” Bolger said.
The tree recently caused roof damage to the existing building, and it leaves debris on the golf course.
People who want to comment on agenda items can contact the City Clerk's Office. All City Council meetings are being held virtually, the city recently announced. People must register to attend virtual meetings by visiting the city’s website. Residents can submit comments for meetings via email to comments@waterloo-ia.org.
People can watch live meetings on the city’s YouTube page called WaterlooCommunityTV or Mediacom channels 17 or 74-4.
