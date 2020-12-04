Developer asks Waterloo City Council to approve condos on Irv Warren golf course

“It’s not going to be a transient group of folks,” Bullerman said. “It’s going to be some folks that have some real skin in the game to be able to buy one of these.”

The approval of the development would include the removal of a mature silver maple tree that sits on the property line between the condos and golf course. Leisure Services commissioner Tom Christensen called the tree "iconic." J.B. Bolger, who oversees golf operations for the commission, said the city would not usually plant a tree that close to the golf course.

“There would be no hard feelings from the turf management side of this if the tree was removed,” Bolger said.

The tree recently caused roof damage to the existing building, and it leaves debris on the golf course.