» A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting is still ongoing a year after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. Wednesday marks one year since the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

» Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday. The 44-year-old Republican governor is an outspoken cultural conservative and long seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination.

» The South Carolina Senate has approved a bill that would ban most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy, sending the bill to the governor who has promised to sign it.

» The National Weather Service says Typhoon Mawar has barreled into Guam as a powerful Category 4 storm.

» Russian troops and security forces quashed an alleged cross-border raid from Ukraine in what appeared to be one of the most serious cross-border attacks since the war began.

» The Boston Celtics stayed alive in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Golden Knights take a commanding lead in their Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals, there's a new kickoff rule in the NFL, and the Tampa Bay Rays suffer their most lopsided loss in franchise history.

» Debt ceiling negotiators for President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are holed up again at the Capitol. Republicans warn there’s a “lack of urgency” at the White House to resolve the budget standoff in time to avert a potentially chaotic federal default.

» Donald Trump has made a video appearance in a New York courtroom, where the judge tentatively scheduled the former president’s criminal trial for March 25.

» Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the goal for this year's travel season is to be better than last year when airline delays were high.

» A witness to the crash of a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House says the driver struck the barrier at least twice.

» The last time UPS workers walked off the job more than two decades ago, it crippled the shipping company. An emboldened union is threatening to do the same and this time the disruption would be far greater.

» Swiss watchmaker Swatch says Malaysian authorities have raided its stores and confiscated 164 watches from its Pride Collection.

» The U.S. surgeon general is calling for tech companies and lawmakers to take “immediate action” to protect kids’ and adolescents’ mental health on social media.

» LeBron James began the final game of his 20th NBA season with the highest-scoring postseason half of his matchless NBA career. He ended it by questioning retirement after his Los Angeles Lakers were swept out of the Western Conference finals.

» A London judge has ruled against Prince Harry in his efforts to pay for police protection when he visits Britain. The ruling Tuesday rejected the Duke of Sussex's assertion that the British government exceeded its authority when it denied his request to hire police.

» Owners of new Ford vehicles will be able to tune in to AM radio in their cars, trucks and SUVs after all. CEO Jim Farley wrote in social media postings Tuesday that the company is reversing a decision to scrub the band after speaking with government policy leaders.

» WhatsApp is allowing users to edit the messages they've sent. The popular chat app announced the update in a blog post Monday, saying people can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have messaged to friends, family and coworkers.

