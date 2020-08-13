Derecho ‘bull’s-eye’ flattens Iowa cornfields

DES MOINES — Iowa farmers face multiple harvest challenges in dealing with cornfields flattened by hurricane-force winds, though soybean fields appear to have weathered Monday’s derecho much better, according to two Iowa State University crop experts.
Mark Licht and Meaghan Anderson, a pair of ISU extension and outreach agronomists, declined to make 2020 yield and production predictions during a media call with Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig.
But they said tours of affected fields in central Iowa revealed widespread damage to corn plants.
“The damage is just really remarkable,” said Anderson, who focuses on a nine-county area of central Iowa. “I would venture a guess that there is nearly every acre of corn affected in some way or another — some somewhat blown with some root loss but still standing to corn that is flat on the ground.”
Licht said many corn plants are in key developmental stages that could impact their ability to recover. Some livestock farmers might choose to chop cornstalks into silage or have animals feed on it in the field. Those who choose to harvest the grain will face challenges, he said.
“It’s going to be stressful on the operator, but it’s also going to be stressful on the machines themselves,” Licht said. “Definitely the mindset of the farmer right now should be thinking about how are we going to harvest this, and how are we going to do it safely?”
Things will come into better focus as the harvest nears in September or October, noted Anderson.
“Harvest is going to be such a challenge,” she said, “and there’s probably going to be a lot of yield that is just left in the field because we can’t pick it up when it comes right down to it.”
Naig said damage to crops, storage facilities and other structures in Monday’s violent storm is significant. It will take time to get a sense of the financial losses and what crop insurance will cover.
“When you lay this all out, you’ve got a potential for some significant yield loss, and then, of course, you’ve got the challenge around getting what yield you’ve got in the field into the combine and getting it actually harvested,” he said. “And then you compound that with potential for grain quality issues and also the challenge around storing that grain because of the loss of on-farm and commercial storage capacity.
“With all that, you start to get the sense of the headaches that this causes for producers as they make that harvest plan,” said Naig, who toured damaged fields in west-central Iowa on Wednesday.
“It looks like the bull’s-eye is really over central and into eastern Iowa,” Naig said.
