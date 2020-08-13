Derecho ‘bull’s-eye’ flattens Iowa cornfields

Things will come into better focus as the harvest nears in September or October, noted Anderson.

“Harvest is going to be such a challenge,” she said, “and there’s probably going to be a lot of yield that is just left in the field because we can’t pick it up when it comes right down to it.”

Naig said damage to crops, storage facilities and other structures in Monday’s violent storm is significant. It will take time to get a sense of the financial losses and what crop insurance will cover.

“When you lay this all out, you’ve got a potential for some significant yield loss, and then, of course, you’ve got the challenge around getting what yield you’ve got in the field into the combine and getting it actually harvested,” he said. “And then you compound that with potential for grain quality issues and also the challenge around storing that grain because of the loss of on-farm and commercial storage capacity.

“With all that, you start to get the sense of the headaches that this causes for producers as they make that harvest plan,” said Naig, who toured damaged fields in west-central Iowa on Wednesday.

“It looks like the bull’s-eye is really over central and into eastern Iowa,” Naig said.

