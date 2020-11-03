Democratic incumbents keep Black Hawk County supervisor spots

As a lifelong Black Hawk County resident, Little said he understands past and present circumstances in the county, allowing him to adequately plan for the future.

“It’s really pleasing, really, to get another election,” Little, 67, said Tuesday. “I really want to thank the citizens of Black Hawk County of all the areas — the rural, the urban and everything — to have confidence in me for the fifth time.”

Schwartz, who earned his second term Tuesday, said he wants to build upon his record of heightening government accessibility and uplifting vulnerable voices. As a self-described “pragmatic progressive,” Schwartz said he advocates for change that helps working and middle-class people.

In his next term, Schwartz said he will work to bring jobs with livable wages to the area, pushing to add a county position with someone dedicated to that mission.

“I feel really blessed to have the confidence and support of this community, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to serve Black Hawk County for another term,” Schwartz, 40, said Tuesday.

Though Schwartz got the lowest vote total of the incumbents, he said his team felt confident going into Tuesday’s election.