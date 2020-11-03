Democratic incumbents keep Black Hawk County supervisor spots

WATERLOO — Three incumbent Democratic county supervisors kept their spots in Tuesday’s election, beating out Republican challenger Brent Dunlop.
Supervisor Tom Little led in votes, followed respectively by Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz. Schwartz led Dunlop by a less-than-1% margin of victory. The Democrats will continue to serve on the five-person Board of Supervisors, exercising authority over the county budget, administering county programs and making policy. They serve alongside Democrat Craig White and Republican Dan Trelka, who lost his bid for county sheriff Tuesday.
Black Hawk County Supervisors
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|% Precincts Reporting
|66,926
|100%
|Rep. Brent Dunlop
|30,253
|23.82%
|Dem. Tom Little
|33,033
|26.01%
|Dem. Linda Laylin
|32,214
|25.37%
|Dem. Chris Schwartz
|31,022
|24.43%
|Write-in
|466
|0.37%
Laylin, 70, was first elected in 2012 when she beat Republican incumbent Scott Jordan. She said she will continue to bolster businesses with her background in economic development. She is the sole woman on the Board of Supervisors.
She hopes to grow partnerships with people and departments across the county, she said. As a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, Laylin plans to help bring issues of racial equity to people’s attention, she said.
“I want to thank all those that supported me for another term as supervisor,” Laylin said Tuesday. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working for the Black Hawk County residents and their support means so much.”
Little was first elected in 2004 after working at John Deere, serving in the Marine Corps and being on the Evansdale City Council. He prides himself on governing with “common sense,” and putting politics aside for important discussions.
As a lifelong Black Hawk County resident, Little said he understands past and present circumstances in the county, allowing him to adequately plan for the future.
“It’s really pleasing, really, to get another election,” Little, 67, said Tuesday. “I really want to thank the citizens of Black Hawk County of all the areas — the rural, the urban and everything — to have confidence in me for the fifth time.”
Schwartz, who earned his second term Tuesday, said he wants to build upon his record of heightening government accessibility and uplifting vulnerable voices. As a self-described “pragmatic progressive,” Schwartz said he advocates for change that helps working and middle-class people.
In his next term, Schwartz said he will work to bring jobs with livable wages to the area, pushing to add a county position with someone dedicated to that mission.
“I feel really blessed to have the confidence and support of this community, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to serve Black Hawk County for another term,” Schwartz, 40, said Tuesday.
Though Schwartz got the lowest vote total of the incumbents, he said his team felt confident going into Tuesday’s election.
“We knew that we did good organizing to turn out the votes,” Schwartz said Tuesday.
Dunlop, 35, is a Cedar Falls resident who made his first bid for a government role. He is the owner of FAW Construction, and graduated in 2008 from University of Northern Iowa with degrees in finance and real estate. He worked at John Deere for five years.
He hoped to use his small business background to bolster private enterprise in the county.
He called for limiting the local government’s role in mandating behavior to curb COVID-19, prioritized responsible budgeting and secured funding for the Sheriff’s Office.
“I think it’s important that we do have difficult discussions, and that we don’t all agree,” Dunlop told The Courier. “That’s one of the reasons why I want to make sure I ran because I think that I bring a fiscally conservative viewpoint and I ask a lot of deep, analytical questions.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.