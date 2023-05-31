Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

» The debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial U.S. House vote. President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent.

» A rare drone attack jolted Moscow before dawn, causing only light damage but forcing evacuations as residential buildings were struck in the Russian capital for the first time in the war against Ukraine.

» North Korea’s attempt to put the country’s first spy satellite into space failed.

» The trial of a former Florida sheriff's deputy charged with failing to confront the Parkland school shooter is set to begin.

» Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax.

» An estimated 2.9 million people watched or streamed the finale of the HBO drama “Succession” this past weekend.

» Toronto, the Yankees, Houston and Baltimore are among baseball’s big winners Tuesday, and there's a major change atop the Warriors’ franchise.

» Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, her family announced Tuesday. Carter, now 95, remains at home with former President Jimmy Carter, who has been at home receiving hospice care.

» Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hunting votes from fellow Republicans for the debt ceiling deal.

» An Iowa mayor says five Davenport residents are missing including two people who could still be in the wreckage of a partly collapsed apartment building.

» Police are searching for three gunmen who they believe opened fire along a crowded Hollywood, Florida beach promenade, wounding nine.

» The Israeli army says Palestinian gunmen have shot and killed an Israeli man near the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.

» A Japanese court has ruled that the government's policy against same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, in a closely watched decision that supporters say is a step toward marriage equality.

» A federal court ruling has cleared the way for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle thousands of legal claims over the toll of opioids.

» Scientists and tech industry leaders, including executives at Microsoft and Google, have issued a new warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind.

» President Joe Biden is marking one of the saddest days of his life, the death of his son Beau.

» New York City is sinking under the weight of its skyscrapers, homes, pavement and humanity itself. New research published this month says the city is sinking at an average rate of 1 to 2 millimeters a year.

» As the Supreme Court decides the fate of affirmative action, most people in the U.S. say the court should allow consideration of race as part of the admissions process.

