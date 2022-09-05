Debate intensifies on how much trail access to give e-bikes

DENVER — The sun was almost setting when 14-year-old Daniel Giffin crossed the finish line on his electric mountain bike last August, nearly the last in the pack of thousands of cyclists riding across the state of Iowa in the stifling late-summer heat.

Beneath his teal helmet, patches of Daniel’s shaggy brown hair were loose from his 48th radiation treatment. His left foot and lower leg were weak from a cancerous tumor — once half the size of a human fist — lodged on the right side of his brain.

But with a slight assist from his bike’s motor, the Colorado Springs boy pedaled alongside his mom for 12 hours, stopping for ice cream and dancing on their bikes along the way. He was ready to quit, but pushed through the last 10 miles of Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Race Across Iowa, known to cyclists as RAGBRAI.

“I was like crazy wiped and I didn’t think I was gonna do it. But I put myself in a mindset and we just started listening to music, dancing. And so when I actually finished I was so happy,” Daniel told The Colorado Sun earlier this month, recounting his feat.

Then an older cyclist rode past him, turned and sneered: “Cheater!”

The young cyclist had just clocked 87 miles.

But the man’s comment didn’t get him down. For Daniel, already a veteran cyclist by the time he was diagnosed with cancer at age 11, an e-bike is just another tool allowing him to keep doing what he has always loved to do.

“I’m on an e-bike for specific reasons — it’s not just because I want a free ride. I push myself,” said Daniel, now 15 and undergoing chemotherapy treatments. “I’m here to try and do something that I wouldn’t normally do and just get out of my comfort zone.”

But what Daniel sees as a tool to stay active while battling brain cancer, others see as a vehicle that could sow chaos on trails. While e-bikes are largely permitted on streets and paved urban paths throughout Colorado, the question of whether to allow them on natural surface trails — like those found on mountains and in parks and open spaces —has erupted into near-fist fights on some trails as communities grapple with clashing opinions over their off-road use.

E-bike advocates have long touted them as a safe, environmentally friendly way to extend the promise of the outdoors to those unable to navigate trails on traditional bikes, including older riders and people with disabilities. But critics compare e-bikes to motorcycles and fear they could pit other trail users against cyclists in general, jeopardizing hard-fought trail access for mountain bikes.

In Boulder, where e-bikes are permitted on paved trails but prohibited on the city’s Open Space and Mountain Parks trails, land managers are looking to amend the status quo on e-bike trail access.

While pleasing everyone may not be possible, soaring e-bike sales are forcing cities to regulate who is allowed on trails and who isn’t. Experts predict 1 million e-bikes will be sold in the U.S. this year. In 2021, e-bike sales outpaced sales of electric vehicles.

Electric bikes hold enormous potential to limit driving and reduce vehicle emissions, climate and transit advocates say. But there’s also a subset who are also concerned about welcoming e-bikes to pristine backcountry trails where motorized vehicles were once banned.

Others say e-bikes, propelled by both pedal and throttle, make cycling more equitable and public lands more accessible.

The mountain bike world also has a complicated relationship with e-bikes. More urban cycling groups are wholeheartedly welcoming e-bikes as a way to grow the sport. But many mountain bikers fear that allowing them on singletrack trails built for human-powered bikes could lead to reclassifying nonmotorized trails as motorized trails.

E-bikes vary in power and speed, complicating the effort to regulate them.

On a class 1 e-bike, a motor kicks in when a rider starts pedaling and stops when they reach 20 mph. A class 2 e-bike has a pedal-assist motor but also has a throttle that can boost a rider up to 20 mph without pedaling. A class 3 e-bike only has a pedal-assist motor, which is capped at 28 mph.

‘The aging athlete’

On most mornings, Kent Drummond, 80, and his wife, Taydie, 74, are navigating the dirt trails through Mueller State Park, west of Colorado Springs. On their e-bikes, they record about 14 miles every day, reaching places a traditional bike could never take them — at least not now.

“I classify myself in the category of the aging athlete — I’m still very active, climbing mountains and doing all of that stuff. But I have just found that riding the e-bike is a whole lot more fun than going out working hard on a conventional bike,” Drummond said.

The Divide cyclist, who rode a traditional mountain bike for more than 40 years, pushes up hills as hard as he can, using the pedal assist as a last resort. Earlier this month, he raced up Pikes Peak alongside 26 other e-bike riders for the Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit race. (That’s up from 15 e-bikers registered for the race last year.)

This year, his third time racing up the 14,115-foot mountain on an e-bike, he finished 17th.

For Taydie, riding her class 2 e-bike is good physical therapy, getting her muscles back in shape and regaining flexibility after having a total hip replacement in January.

“It has restored the enjoyment of riding a bike, especially up here in the mountains,” Kent Drummond said. “There’s a lot of uphill and downhill and the uphill can be fairly strenuous.”

Drummond was hooked when his son gifted him a class 1 fat tire e-bike for Christmas about three years ago. E-bikes allow the couple to keep up with their son, a competitive mountain biker and coach, and their granddaughters, who are also competitive cyclists.

Last month, Drummond surpassed 6,000 total miles on his e-bike.

He rides on the several urban trails in Colorado Springs, where e-bikes are permitted.

But last May, the city hit the brakes on a yearlong pilot program that would have allowed e-bikes on all of the city’s trails.

The pause, the city says on its website, will allow the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department more time “to continue its due diligence in seeking further clarification” on the definition of e-bikes on how it aligns with the city code.

There isn’t a whole lot of controversy surrounding e-bikes on paved paths. They are a common sight along Colorado Springs’ Pikes Peak Greenway, which runs north to south across the whole city.

There’s more concern when it comes to rugged singletrack trails studded with roots and rocks and some trails extending deep into the backcountry and farther from help if one may need it.

A lot of angst

One of the most frustrating things for e-bike riders is the lack of consistent guidelines for where and when they can be used. It’s causing uncertainty — and frustration — for some e-bike users who want to do the right thing, Cory Sutela, executive director of nonprofit Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates said.

And that frustration carries over to people who frequent trails on foot and are bothered by “an increasing proliferation of uncontrolled electric devices” on the trails, Sutela said.

“There’s a lot of angst amongst existing trail users because it feels like we’ve got a new form of transportation or recreation that’s happening and it’s not being managed in any kind of thoughtful way,” he said.

His advocacy group is pushing a collaborative process “bringing the whole community to develop a thoughtful pilot” to decide which e-bikes are allowed and who yields to whom and to measure impact on the trails.

“In some sense, we don’t need to take a position on e-bikes, if we can help create the conditions where all users can have their input and it can be a transparent discussion.”