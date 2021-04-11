DAR awards Good Citizenship winners

Tyson Fleshner is the son of Travis and Stacy Fleshner and is a senior at Union High School. His school activities include Cross Country, Tennis, Chorus, and many others. He is FFA president, National Honor Society president and volunteered with Union High School Carolers for the past 3 years. In the fall, he will be attending Iowa State University to study animal science, and attend the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Jessica Regenwether is the daughter of Bob and Krish Regenwether and attends Hudson High School. At school, she has been a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, and Cross Country, and Track and Field, winning many accolades along the way. She volunteers as a teacher at Vacation Bible School and helped with the Backpack Program by packing non-perishable nutritious meals for kids over the weekends. She plans to attend a four year college and pursue a career as a Speech-Language Pathologist.

Jayne Eilderts is the daughter of David and Diane Eilderts and attends Dike-New Hartford school. She is part of the Talented and Gifted Program at her school and also the Cross Country, Basketball and Soccer teams. Her other interests are being part of the Student Council and Jazz Band. Her future plans are to attend St. Ambrose University in Davenport toward a degree to work in sports medicine.