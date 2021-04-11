DAR awards Good Citizenship winners

CEDAR FALLS — The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen program encourages and rewards the qualities of good citizenship among high school seniors; dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
The Cedar Falls Chapter is proud to congratulate the local high school seniors who were nominated by their school. On Feb. 1, Barb Gregersen, and Deb Goodnebour, the Good Citizen Committee conducted a virtual program to acknowledge the following students: Preston Engstrom, Austin Kimmerle, Tyson Fleshner, Jessica Regenwether, Jayne Elderts, Clare Williams, Reagan Lindsey.
Austin Kimmerle is the son of Richard and Jennifer Kimmerle and attends Valley Lutheran School. He is in the National Honor Society and achieved the Eagle Scout Rank in the Boy Scouts. His community work includes helping with Eagle Scout Projects, Food Bank in Independence, and a community garden in Littleton, Iowa. His future plans include serving part time in the National Guard and going to Iowa State University to pursue a degree in Engineering.
Preston Engstrom is the son of Brett and Tina Engstrom and is a senior at Waterloo West High School. He is a member National Honors Society, essay district winner of Voice of Democracy, plays baseball and is a member of the track and Cross Country teams. In the community, he was a member of the Waterloo Youth Council; helped with the Shop with a Cop at Christmas. His future plans are to attend the University of Iowa and major in biology with a goal to become a doctor.
Tyson Fleshner is the son of Travis and Stacy Fleshner and is a senior at Union High School. His school activities include Cross Country, Tennis, Chorus, and many others. He is FFA president, National Honor Society president and volunteered with Union High School Carolers for the past 3 years. In the fall, he will be attending Iowa State University to study animal science, and attend the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Jessica Regenwether is the daughter of Bob and Krish Regenwether and attends Hudson High School. At school, she has been a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, and Cross Country, and Track and Field, winning many accolades along the way. She volunteers as a teacher at Vacation Bible School and helped with the Backpack Program by packing non-perishable nutritious meals for kids over the weekends. She plans to attend a four year college and pursue a career as a Speech-Language Pathologist.
Jayne Eilderts is the daughter of David and Diane Eilderts and attends Dike-New Hartford school. She is part of the Talented and Gifted Program at her school and also the Cross Country, Basketball and Soccer teams. Her other interests are being part of the Student Council and Jazz Band. Her future plans are to attend St. Ambrose University in Davenport toward a degree to work in sports medicine.
Clare Williams is the daughter of Jessica Nauholz and attends Cedar Falls High School. She is an active student in leadership and on the student council and also is involved in the Bands; Marching, Jazz, and Concert. Her work in the community has been with her church, working as a nanny, and being a Girl Scout for 10 years. Her future plans include studying political science and law.
Reagan Lindsay is the daughter of Craig and Rachel Lindsay and attends Columbus Catholic High School. She is active in sports including softball, soccer, volleyball, and basketball. In the community she has volunteered at basketball and volleyball camps to mentor younger girls. She is also comfortable with the elderly by helping at a nursing home. Her plans for the future are to attend a 4 year college and get a Pharmacy Degree.
They wrote essays on the 4 qualities of DAR and these were judged by 3 community members. The winner was Preston Engstrom and he also was awarded $500. Preston and his parents will attend the State Conference in late April, along with the winners from the other 3 districts. For more information about our organization, please visit the website, www.dar.org.