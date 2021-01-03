Criminal records leave Tyson workers feeling stuck at Waterloo plant

The 44-year-old worker said managers yell at workers like they are children, reprimanding them if they talk back. He hears supervisors tell him there is a meat shortage but he sees the same amount of hogs coming into the plant.

“I don’t feel valued — I feel very expendable,” the man said. “And I feel like nothing changes or will change unless they can’t run. That’s the only time they’ll change something is if it prevents those hogs from being run in the morning.”

Fellow workers don’t wash their hands or take basic measures to prevent spreading COVID-19, he said. He said supervisors do not care whether workers are sick.

“They were testing people and sending them right back in without even having the results,” he said. “If you test me, you don’t know if I’m sick, why would you send me right back in there to work?”

The man’s 25-year-old son, who also was in prison before working at Tyson, contracted the virus in the spring. He is now back in prison.

“I hope he don’t die in there — contract it in there — because that would be a great festering place for COVID to do what it does,” the man said.

Replaecable