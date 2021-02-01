 Skip to main content
COVID-19 variant detected in Bremer, Johnson counties
WAVERLY — A new COVID-19 variant was found in one Bremer County adult and two Johnson County adults, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Monday.

The Bremer County case was for a middle-aged adult between 41 and 60, the IDPH said. Johnson County saw one adult age 18 to 40 and another age 41 to 60 test positive for the variant. IDPH advised all three people to isolate from others. Health officials said they are working to understand the exposures and notify anyone who came in contact with the people who tested positive.

Experts believe the variant, initially discovered in the United Kingdom, spreads more easily among people than the initial COVID-19 strain. Some UK experts said the strain is more deadly, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more studies are needed to confirm the assertion.

The COVID-19 vaccines are expected to protect against the new strain, experts said.

The Iowa state lab testing COVID-19 samples began checking for the new variant in early December, according to IDPH.

“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time," said Caitlin Pedati, State Medical Director and Epidemiologist. "Public health will continue to work with our partners at (the state lab) to monitor these trends and it is very important that we all keep practicing good public health protective measures."

