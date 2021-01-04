 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccines to continue being given to health care workers, long-term care residents
COVID-19 vaccines to continue being given to health care workers, long-term care residents

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is preparing for additional COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, long-term care residents and others, according to a Monday news release.

The health department allocated the first vaccines to local health care systems in December. This included Peoples Community Health Clinic, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Soon after, long-term care facilities started getting doses of the vaccine. The first group recommended to get the vaccine includes pharmacists, urgent care center workers, home health workers, physical therapists and environmental services staff, among others.

The Black Hawk County Health Department is still waiting for enough doses to offer the vaccine to everyone in those groups, according to the release.

The county initially received 2,350 COVID-19 vaccines, health department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said. The county’s vaccine total as of Monday was 3,050, Egbuonye said.

'Historic moment' as 1st Iowa health workers get vaccinated

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen ready to be used as healthcare workers receive the first doses of the vaccine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette via AP)

Once residents in the first priority group are able to get the vaccine, the county will look to state guidance on other priority groups. The Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council is reviewing recommendations for who should get the vaccine next, the release said.

The Black Hawk County Health Department said it plans to share information about how people in designated groups can get the vaccine.

Health department officials urged residents to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and stay home if sick.

