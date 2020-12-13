 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine will not be immediate fix, says Black Hawk County Health Department
WATERLOO — A COVID-19 vaccine won’t be an immediate remedy for the pandemic.

It’s a message the Black Hawk County Health Department wants residents to remember as the Food and Drug Administration considers vaccine approval. Joshua Pikora, disease surveillance and investigation manager, said the vaccine is part of a multi-layered approach to stop transmission of COVID-19. People need to keep wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands, among other protective measures.

“We still need to see this thing through until transmission stops — not once it starts to slow down, not when cases are nearly gone — until transmission has stopped, we need people to keep doing their part, to keep following the guidance, and hopefully that’ll happen sooner rather than later,” he said.

032720ar-bhc-eoc

Black Hawk County Health Department disease surveillance and investigation manager Joshua Pikora works at the Black Hawk County Emergency Operations Center in March.

The health department collected more than 4,000 responses to its recently released COVID-19 survey. The survey remains in its initial collection phase, Pikora said, and there is no specific number of responses they hope to gather.

Pikora said most people who took the survey plan to get vaccinated and believe it will be safe and effective, but some are skeptical.

“That’s really why we’re doing the survey,” he said.

The survey will inform the health department’s communication with the community about the vaccine. For example, if most respondents say they fear the vaccine is unsafe, the health department will prioritize providing information about that topic.

The health department is working to make the survey accessible to non-English speaking groups, along with all races and age groups, Pikora said.

“We’re still trying to get more responses,” Pikora said. “We’re trying to get all aspects of the community.”

The vaccine will be distributed first to health care workers and long-term care facility residents. Pikora said people who serve in administrative or support roles in health care systems will not qualify for the first round of vaccines. Vaccines will be given to workers who directly care for COVID-19 patients, he said.

He said there will be a process to figure out who exactly receives first doses. He expects all long-term care residents will receive the vaccine. Media reports indicate health care workers and care facility residents will be vaccinated at their place of work and where residents live.

When the vaccine is available for the general public, the department will publicly release information about where to get it, but plans are in the works to offer shots at clinics, pharmacies, community centers and other locations.

Pikora said the county could still see a jump in COVID-19 cases from Thanksgiving or Christmas gatherings.

“Our numbers are stabilizing, but they’re stabilizing at 50 to 80 cases a day,” Pikora said. “That’s still not good.”

To get back to normal life as soon as possible, Pikora said, all residents must do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. He said the health department employees are just as tired as the rest of the community.

“The same advice we’re recommending to people we’re following, so we’re feeling that as well,” Pikora said. “We just need to keep powering through and pushing through.”

Pikora is hoping the COVID-19 vaccine can be “the final tool that we need to really stop transmission.”

“At times, it’s almost unbelievable,” he said “When you think of where we were at nine months ago — to have a vaccine that is about to roll out, it’s really unprecedented.”

