COVID-19 vaccine will not be immediate fix, says Black Hawk County Health Department

“That’s really why we’re doing the survey,” he said.

The survey will inform the health department’s communication with the community about the vaccine. For example, if most respondents say they fear the vaccine is unsafe, the health department will prioritize providing information about that topic.

The health department is working to make the survey accessible to non-English speaking groups, along with all races and age groups, Pikora said.

“We’re still trying to get more responses,” Pikora said. “We’re trying to get all aspects of the community.”

The vaccine will be distributed first to health care workers and long-term care facility residents. Pikora said people who serve in administrative or support roles in health care systems will not qualify for the first round of vaccines. Vaccines will be given to workers who directly care for COVID-19 patients, he said.

He said there will be a process to figure out who exactly receives first doses. He expects all long-term care residents will receive the vaccine. Media reports indicate health care workers and care facility residents will be vaccinated at their place of work and where residents live.