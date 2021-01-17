 Skip to main content
COVID-19 testing progress in the Waterloo area
WATERLOO — Testing for COVID-19 is available for Waterloo-area residents at various locations.

People pre-approved for COVID-19 testing arrive at the previous local Test Iowa site at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo, Iowa, Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

A drive-through test site is located at 4121 Alexandra Drive in Waterloo, and people can sign up for a time after taking an assessment about symptoms on the state's Test Iowa website. Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo serves as a test clinic, and residents can call (319) 874-3500 to schedule an appointment to get tested.

As of Friday, there were 13,557 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Black Hawk County from PCR and antigen testing, which detect proteins of the virus. Another 838 people tested positive from serology testing, which detects whether people have COVID-19 antibodies in their systems.

The state of Iowa provided more than 1.2 million COVID-19 test results as of Friday, according to The COVID Tracking Project. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not yet release full state testing numbers.

5 ways COVID-19 hit home in the Cedar Valley in 2020

2020 will be remembered as the year the coronavirus upended nearly everything about our lives in the Cedar Valley. Staff writer Amie Rivers has been among those collecting stories about the damage that has been caused, and the hope we have for recovery.

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

