COVID-19 testing progress in the Waterloo area

WATERLOO — Testing for COVID-19 is available for Waterloo-area residents at various locations.

A drive-through test site is located at 4121 Alexandra Drive in Waterloo, and people can sign up for a time after taking an assessment about symptoms on the state's Test Iowa website. Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo serves as a test clinic, and residents can call (319) 874-3500 to schedule an appointment to get tested.

As of Friday, there were 13,557 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Black Hawk County from PCR and antigen testing, which detect proteins of the virus. Another 838 people tested positive from serology testing, which detects whether people have COVID-19 antibodies in their systems.

The state of Iowa provided more than 1.2 million COVID-19 test results as of Friday, according to The COVID Tracking Project. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not yet release full state testing numbers.

