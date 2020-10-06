COVID-19 contact tracing back under local control

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is resuming its contact tracing and disease investigation efforts for COVID-19.

The announcement came from health department director Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye at Tuesday's county Board of Supervisors meeting. The department turned over the efforts to the Iowa Department of Public Health in late April due to high COVID-19 cases and staffing struggles. Since then, the Black Hawk County Board of Health approved a full-time epidemiologist and a number of temporary contact tracers for the local health department.

Egbuonye said Tuesday the department is "almost finished" setting up infrastructure needed to trace COVID-19 exposure.

Keeping the efforts local provides Egbuonye with the ability to keep more comprehensive data than provided at the state level. It's one of the reasons she hoped to bring tracing efforts back under local control.

Contact tracers identify people who had close contact with infected individuals. The practice is used for other communicable diseases, like measles or the flu. Tracers reach out to exposed people to encourage them to get tested.