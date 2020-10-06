COVID-19 contact tracing back under local control

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is resuming its contact tracing and disease investigation efforts for COVID-19.
The announcement came from health department director Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye at Tuesday's county Board of Supervisors meeting. The department turned over the efforts to the Iowa Department of Public Health in late April due to high COVID-19 cases and staffing struggles. Since then, the Black Hawk County Board of Health approved a full-time epidemiologist and a number of temporary contact tracers for the local health department.
Egbuonye said Tuesday the department is "almost finished" setting up infrastructure needed to trace COVID-19 exposure.
Keeping the efforts local provides Egbuonye with the ability to keep more comprehensive data than provided at the state level. It's one of the reasons she hoped to bring tracing efforts back under local control.
Support Local Journalism
Contact tracers identify people who had close contact with infected individuals. The practice is used for other communicable diseases, like measles or the flu. Tracers reach out to exposed people to encourage them to get tested.
"This is done by quickly identifying and informing people that they may be infected and are contagious, so they may prevent the spread," Egbuonye previously said.
Another reason Egbuonye cited as a benefit for local tracing is the ability to hire tracers who speak languages in the county, such as Burmese, French or Marshallese. This allows them to reach all communities to gain information.
Egbuonye said the health department is preparing for a potential COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months.
“We haven’t gotten any update about the vaccine, but we are in planning mode with our health care systems for the vaccine," she said Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!