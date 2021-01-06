County medical examiner asks for $40K budget increase from Black Hawk County supervisors

Bickley said it is the first time in 14 years the office requested fee changes. Supervisor Craig White said it was not the fault of the supervisors that Bickley did not request past increases.

Little said he remembers the Board of Supervisors approving additional staff members for the medical examiner’s office in recent years.

The supervisors requested that Bickley attend a future meeting to further discuss his requests.

The request by the medical examiner’s office came shortly before Laylin and Little disagreed about the Board of Supervisors’ guidelines to county departments about budget requests. Little said he remembers the county agreeing that departments should not request increases in their total budgets for the next fiscal year. Laylin said she thought departments should be able to request increases if needed.

“That wasn’t the instruction,” Little said. “They were told to turn in a zero budget.”

Laylin said “it should’ve been the instruction.”

“Well maybe that was your choice, but that wasn’t what was voted on by the whole board,” Laylin told Little. “We didn’t give James the direction to say, ‘Don’t spend anything.’”