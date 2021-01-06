 Skip to main content
County medical examiner asks for $40K budget increase from Black Hawk County supervisors
County medical examiner asks for $40K budget increase from Black Hawk County supervisors

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County medical examiner’s office is asking county supervisors to approve an additional $40,000 in next fiscal year’s budget.

The request was made at Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Medical examiner Mark Bickley wrote to the board that the funding would cover increased fees for partial and full death investigations, processing, funeral home transports and cremation fees.

County Finance Director James Perry said funeral homes complain to Bickley that the current transport fee is not enough to cover their costs. Funeral homes must transport people to Ankeny for autopsies. Bickley is requesting to change the fee from $200 to $250.

County supervisors meet weekly at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo.

“At this time, I have been receiving inquiries from my investigators and some funeral homes on increasing fees,” Bickley wrote in a letter.

Bickley is requesting to increase the prices of full investigations from $175 to $200; partial investigations from $35 to $50; processing fees from $75 to $90; and cremation fees from $75 to $85. County Supervisor Linda Laylin said the state reimburses up to $75 for cremation services, so the extra fees would be covered by local taxpayers.

“We’ve never done this before,” Supervisor Tom Little said.

Perry said the changes average about a 27% increase in the office’s operating budget.

Bickley said it is the first time in 14 years the office requested fee changes. Supervisor Craig White said it was not the fault of the supervisors that Bickley did not request past increases.

Little said he remembers the Board of Supervisors approving additional staff members for the medical examiner’s office in recent years.

The supervisors requested that Bickley attend a future meeting to further discuss his requests.

The request by the medical examiner’s office came shortly before Laylin and Little disagreed about the Board of Supervisors’ guidelines to county departments about budget requests. Little said he remembers the county agreeing that departments should not request increases in their total budgets for the next fiscal year. Laylin said she thought departments should be able to request increases if needed.

“That wasn’t the instruction,” Little said. “They were told to turn in a zero budget.”

Laylin said “it should’ve been the instruction.”

“Well maybe that was your choice, but that wasn’t what was voted on by the whole board,” Laylin told Little. “We didn’t give James the direction to say, ‘Don’t spend anything.’”

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have negative effects on revenues of local governments throughout the country. The treasurer’s office in Black Hawk County said revenue went down nearly $450,000 due to decreased interest rates.

Supervisors reviewed budget requests from 10 county departments Tuesday, and plan to review proposals from four more departments Thursday morning.

Sydney's memorable stories from 2020

Sydney's most memorable stories from 2020 explore Tyson worker experiences, discrimination complaints, the city's broadband study, a planned grocery store and ballot verification concerns.

James Perry

Tom Little

Laylin, Linda - Mug

