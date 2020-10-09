County health department receives $30,000 to address racial inequities

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department will receive $30,000 to continue exploring behaviors and systems that perpetuate racial inequity among residents, according to a news release.

The funds were awarded by the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a nonprofit organization that aims to impact communities with grants and projects. The money is part of CFNEIA's new Racial Equity Fund. The amount adds to previous funds provided to the county by the Kresge Foundation as part of its Emerging Leaders in Public Health Initiative.

The money will be used for the second phase of the "systems thinking project" by the Black Hawk County Health Department. It examines inequities in income, education, health outcomes and vulnerability in current systems. The first phase of the project used qualitative data and community research to understand systemic inequality in the county.

"In order to address inequities in Black Hawk County, we have to do it collectively to achieve solutions that achieve real outcomes for our residents,” said Nafissa Cisse-Egbounye, Black Hawk County Health Director. "Inequities in our system are affecting all of us. It’s important we all contribute to move the needle forward."

In the project's second phase, the health department plans to partner with community organizations and agencies to develop initiatives that address inequities.

