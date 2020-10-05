Council approves four new firefighters to join Waterloo Fire Rescue

WATERLOO — City Council members unanimously approved a $1 million federal grant award for Waterloo Fire Rescue to hire four additional firefighters over a three-year period.

In their first year, the firefighters will have wages, benefits, insurance and pension paid for by the grant. City officials estimate Waterloo will spend about $158,000 of its own funds to pay for pre-employment physicals, fire gear, wage increases, benefits and pension increases and regular overtime for the firefighters during the grant period.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant, called Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, covers an annual salary of more than $52,000 and yearly benefits of more than $32,000 for each new firefighter, totaling upwards of $84,000 each per year.

The grant program provides funds to agencies that need more firefighters to meet minimum standards and maintain 24-hour staffing, according to the award description. The new hires will add to the Fire Rescue’s existing roster of 106 firefighters, five of whom serve in administrative roles.

The money will help Waterloo Fire Rescue staff its station at 3233 Ansborough Avenue, which Chief Pat Treloar said has been closed for about 50 days since July 1.