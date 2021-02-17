Consultant seeking Waterloo resident input about designs for 11th Street, Park Avenue bridges

WATERLOO — Consultants planning construction on the 11th Street and Park Avenue Bridges in Waterloo are gathering input for new designs.
The bridges, which extend over the Cedar River, will get improvements funded by $12.5 million in federal grant money allocated from the Iowa Department of Transportation. The city plans to seek bids for the project by September, according to the grant requirements. Waterloo City Council members got an update about the bridges at a Monday work session.
The city entered a $505,000 contract with engineering firm Stanley Consultants to design the bridges. The firm created a website to document project progress, share design renderings and gather public input. Residents can take an online survey to express preferences for designs. This includes rating the designs and colors for the railings and bridge piers.
Current design proposals are modeled after themes related to Waterloo. This includes designs that resemble waves in the water, winding bike trails or the look of the current bridge. The patterns could be placed on the railings and the barrier between traffic and the pedestrian walkway.
The company is gathering feedback on either white or black railings, both of which could have feature lighting on them.
Tony Bower, project manager from Stanley Consultants, said the white railing option would work better for feature lighting. It would cost about $230,000 for the city to add the lighting on the railing and separation barrier between traffic and the pedestrian walkway, the company said.
The city is considering which shape to construct the bridge piers, which are load-bearing structures underneath the bridge. The company suggested a T-shape pier or three-pillar pier, both of which could have brick or limestone patterns throughout.
The bridges are expected to be closed for construction in 2022 or 2023, the consultants said. They estimate 12-month closures for each of the bridges.
City Council member Patrick Morrissey asked whether the bridges will have high-performance concrete, which is known for more durability and strength. Bower said that type of material is typically used on bridge decks but not piers. He said the high-performance concrete is most useful to prevent salt during winter months from corroding bridges.
Jerome Amos Jr., another council member, asked whether white railings would be more likely to show rust than black. Bower said the railings are more durable than past materials, which would prevent the same levels of corrosion currently at the bridges. He said there might be more touch-up painting needed.