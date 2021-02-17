Consultant seeking Waterloo resident input about designs for 11th Street, Park Avenue bridges

Current design proposals are modeled after themes related to Waterloo. This includes designs that resemble waves in the water, winding bike trails or the look of the current bridge. The patterns could be placed on the railings and the barrier between traffic and the pedestrian walkway.

The company is gathering feedback on either white or black railings, both of which could have feature lighting on them.

Tony Bower, project manager from Stanley Consultants, said the white railing option would work better for feature lighting. It would cost about $230,000 for the city to add the lighting on the railing and separation barrier between traffic and the pedestrian walkway, the company said.

The city is considering which shape to construct the bridge piers, which are load-bearing structures underneath the bridge. The company suggested a T-shape pier or three-pillar pier, both of which could have brick or limestone patterns throughout.

The bridges are expected to be closed for construction in 2022 or 2023, the consultants said. They estimate 12-month closures for each of the bridges.