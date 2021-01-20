Conflicting budget strategies create strain between Black Hawk County supervisors, health department

WATERLOO – A difference in accounting strategies led to budget disagreements Wednesday between Black Hawk County supervisors and health board members.
Supervisor Tom Little said he was concerned about the health department’s past overspending and revenue shortfalls. His comments led County Finance Director James Perry to present budget numbers from past years. Bridgett Wood, financial and accounting manager for the health department, questioned whether those numbers were accurate.
The Wednesday meeting was scheduled after the health department requested a 5.24% increase in funds for next fiscal year. The additional $170,920 would cover medical supplies, training, promotional campaigns, six vacant positions, translation services and other items amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perry said the health department overspent in three of the last four fiscal years, including the most recent. He said the department used money budgeted for salary and benefits for vacant positions to cover other expenses.
In last fiscal year, the department met 91% of its revenue expectation and overspent nearly $52,000, Perry said.
Little said he was worried the department used dedicated salary funds to buy other items, like an SUV for rural environmental services and office furniture. He said he understood the Board of Health has authority over how the department spends allocated money.
“But I also have the responsibility as a county supervisor when you ask me for money this year for a position and you spend it on a car and furniture, then the next year it’s my job as a county supervisor to say something and challenge you on that,” Little said.
Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she got proper approval for the items from the Board of Health and told the Board of Supervisors about the car purchase.
“This car statement really deals with integrity, and I believe in integrity and transparency,” Egbuonye said.
Wood challenged overspending claims by Perry, stating that grant funds would lessen some expenses in his calculations. Perry maintained grant funds — which were not included in the county budget — would not change the department’s overspending.
Perry said overspending was absorbed by unused salary and benefit money, which prevented the health department from exceeding its overall budget.
Wood said not accounting for grant money would make it “look like our operating expenses are overbudget.” Perry said that is not true “if your expenses are over and beyond what you’re bringing in for revenue.”
“The gap would still be the same,” Perry said. “The difference would still be the same.”
The Rev. Mary Robinson, chair of the county health board, noted the health department’s overall budget returned money to taxpayers in at least the last five fiscal years. She said her “bottom line” is ensuring the department remains within the budget — whether it means using unspent salary funds or not.
“However we get there, that’s what’s important,” Robinson said.
Egbuonye said grant funding creates a complex budgeting position for the health department. She said supervisors and the Board of Health should have another meeting to discuss the process.
She said Susan Deaton, former county finance director, advised departments to stay within their overall budget limits. She said Perry’s approach requires that “even if we get [grants] ... I guess we need to do internal budget amendments so that we can expend some of that.”
“That might be where there was the disconnect,” Egbuonye said.
Catherine Zeman, vice chair of the health board, said the different perspectives amounted to “two different ways of doing accounting.” She said the Board of Health always asks an attorney and accounting staff whether the health department’s spending is acceptable.
“There’s another level of accounting that’s been described to us today,” Zeman said.
“And they’re seeing things from a somewhat different perspective.”
Little said he is supportive of the health department, but said he does not want money budgeted for specific items to be spent elsewhere. He said those funds should go back into the county’s reserves.
“This whole thing is more disappointing to me than anything,” Little said.
“We simply don’t have these problems with the other departments.”
The Board of Supervisors will consider Thursday all aspects of the county budget, including the health department’s proposals.