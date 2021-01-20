Conflicting budget strategies create strain between Black Hawk County supervisors, health department

Wood said not accounting for grant money would make it “look like our operating expenses are overbudget.” Perry said that is not true “if your expenses are over and beyond what you’re bringing in for revenue.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The gap would still be the same,” Perry said. “The difference would still be the same.”

The Rev. Mary Robinson, chair of the county health board, noted the health department’s overall budget returned money to taxpayers in at least the last five fiscal years. She said her “bottom line” is ensuring the department remains within the budget — whether it means using unspent salary funds or not.

“However we get there, that’s what’s important,” Robinson said.

Egbuonye said grant funding creates a complex budgeting position for the health department. She said supervisors and the Board of Health should have another meeting to discuss the process.

She said Susan Deaton, former county finance director, advised departments to stay within their overall budget limits. She said Perry’s approach requires that “even if we get [grants] ... I guess we need to do internal budget amendments so that we can expend some of that.”

“That might be where there was the disconnect,” Egbuonye said.