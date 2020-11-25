 Skip to main content
Condos overlooking Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course will seek final approval
WATERLOO — The Board of Adjustment gave its stamp of approval Tuesday to a condo development overlooking the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

Developer Jay Bullerman asked the board to grant an exception to the city’s zoning ordinance, which typically requires developments to be built on at least two acres of land. Bullerman’s planned five-unit condominium would be built on less than half an acre of land. The Board of Adjustment provided unanimous approval for the development to move forward. It now needs final approval from the Waterloo City Council, though the meeting date is not yet known.

Bullerman previously got approval from the city’s Planning, Programming & Zoning Commission and the Leisure Services Commission.

The planned condos, at 146 Martin Road, would have a property line that sits 12 feet from the golf course’s seventh green. The west side of the building will face the course. The developer hopes to begin demolishing the current vacant duplex in the winter, and then complete construction of the condos by December 2021.

Martin Rd. Condos Aerial Image

An aerial view of the proposed condo development is shown in the Board of Adjustment agenda packet.

Board member John Beckman raised questions about available parking for guests. Each condo will have a two-car garage, but site plans did not provide specific proposals for additional outdoor parking spots. Bullerman said he is considering adding up to five parking spots on the east side of a driveway between the condos and his own house. He added that there is some street parking in the area.

“Having some individually owned, five separate individually owned places versus a duplex rental where you’ve got more transient, less invested residents — the economic development value of it is maybe seven, eight times what is sitting on the property currently,” Bullerman said.

Bullerman said there will be a condo association that establishes guidelines for people living at the site, including provisions that ensure golfers and the city are not liable for damage to the property from golf balls hitting the siding or breaking windows.

