Condos on Irv Warren golf course get final OK from Waterloo City Council

WATERLOO — A developer will build condos overlooking Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course after the Waterloo City Council gave final approval Monday for the project.

The five-unit development got unanimous approval from council members. The final OK was delayed last week after Planning Director Noel Anderson said he wanted to ensure anyone in opposition to the project could access the virtual-only meeting to make their objections. No one spoke against the development Monday.

Developer Jay Bullerman said the condos, to be located at 146 Martin Road, should be finished by December 2021. Bullerman owned an existing vacant duplex at the site, which was built in 1957 and since deteriorated.

“For the last several years, four to five, it’s been unoccupied with the idea that at some point the opportunity would come along to develop that property,” Bullerman previously said. “Well, that opportunity has come.”