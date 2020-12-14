 Skip to main content
Condos on Irv Warren golf course get final OK from Waterloo City Council
Condos on Irv Warren golf course get final OK from Waterloo City Council

WATERLOO — A developer will build condos overlooking Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course after the Waterloo City Council gave final approval Monday for the project.

The five-unit development got unanimous approval from council members. The final OK was delayed last week after Planning Director Noel Anderson said he wanted to ensure anyone in opposition to the project could access the virtual-only meeting to make their objections. No one spoke against the development Monday.

Developer Jay Bullerman said the condos, to be located at 146 Martin Road, should be finished by December 2021. Bullerman owned an existing vacant duplex at the site, which was built in 1957 and since deteriorated.

“For the last several years, four to five, it’s been unoccupied with the idea that at some point the opportunity would come along to develop that property,” Bullerman previously said. “Well, that opportunity has come.”

Mark Blakefield hits his ball from the fareway onto the green of the seventh hole at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course during the finals of the Waterloo Open in Waterloo, Iowa, Sunday, July 21, 2013. (TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer)

Bullerman lives next door to the property in his own house. The condos will be located on about one-third of an acre.

The new property was recommended for approval by the Leisure Services Commission, Planning, Programming & Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment.

The property line sits 12 feet from the golf course’s seventh green. A mature silver maple tree near the green will be removed as part of the development. J.B. Bolger, who oversees golf operations for the Leisure Services Commission, said the tree’s removal will have positive effects for the course. The tree previously caused roof damage and left debris on the course.

The west side of the condos will overlook the golf course. People who want to purchase condo units will sign agreements that protect golfers and the city from liability for damage caused by golf balls, said Leisure Services Director Paul Huting. There will be cement board siding to prevent damage.

“It’s not going to be a transient group of folks,” Bullerman said. “It’s going to be some folks that have some real skin in the game to be able to buy one of these.”

The condos will each have two-car garages, and Bullerman said there could be additional outdoor parking for guests.

