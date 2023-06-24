COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
Monday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. – Sheltered Reality: Music with Meaning for teens in meeting room AB. Sheltered Reality encourages everyone to "find their voice" through music, choreography, and a captivating light show. Audience members will have a chance to participate in a drum lesson and even perform with the group. This program is meant to inspire everyone to become better versions of themselves and help those close to them to do the same. Warning: Strobe lighting effects will be used during this program, which may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other light sensitivities. Thursday 6-7 p.m. – An Evening of Music and Poetry with Iowa Poet Laureate Debra Marquart for adults in meeting room AB. Join Iowa Poet Laureate and singer-songwriter Debra Marquart for an evening of music and poetry. Debra is the author of six books, including 2021's "The Night We Landed on the Moon: Essays Between Exile & Belonging."
Photos: The 2023 My Waterloo Days parade in downtown Waterloo
My Waterloo Days Parade 26
The crowd watches as the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 19
A child watches the My Waterloo Days parade Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 17
Cedar Valley Junior Roller Derby skaters take part in the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 14
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church float was part of Friday night's My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 13
Children from the Cedar Valley Hope Camp march in the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 11
Dancers from the TNT Cheer gym dance in the street during the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 6
The Waterloo Black Hawks float rolls through downtown during the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 5
Children pick up candy thrown during the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 4
People on the Friendship Village float wave as the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 1
My Waterloo Days Parade 2
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart waves to the crowd as the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 3
Children pick up candy thrown during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 7
My Waterloo Days Parade 8
People on the Tyson Foods float wave during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 9
My Waterloo Days Parade 10
My Waterloo Days Parade 12
The Waterloo High Schools Marching Band performs during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 15
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church float rolls through downtown Waterloo during the My Waterloo Days on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 16
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church float rolls through downtown Waterloo during the My Waterloo Days on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 18
My Waterloo Days Parade 20
My Waterloo Days Parade 21
University of Northern Iowa dance team members throw candy during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 22
The Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence float during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 23
My Waterloo Days Parade 24
My Waterloo Days Parade 25
