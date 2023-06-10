WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Monday 10 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m. – DIY No Sew Doll Clothes in meeting room AB. The morning session is for kindergarten to second grade. The afternoon session is for grades 3-5. Imagine dressing your dolls - from Barbie to American Girl - in clothing made by you, and there's no sewing involved. Patterns and fabric will be supplied.
- Monday 6-7 p.m. – The Well Read Club, discussing "Kindred" by Octavia Butler. The club, which is open to adults, meets virtually every month to discuss a selected fiction or nonfiction title. To participate, email landerson@waterloopubliclibrary.org at least one day before the event. Virtual meeting details to follow registration.
- Tuesday 10-11 a.m. – Design Your Life: A Program for Seniors in meeting room AB. This month's topic is Why Technology Can Help Aid in Successful Aging. During this free six-part series, experts in their fields discuss new and innovative ways to help seniors age at home. Presented by Fortified Life.
- Tuesday 4-6 p.m. – Dungeons & Dragons: Beginner’s Campaign, conference room, open to teens. Bring the skills learned in the D&D beginner's crash course for a one-time Dungeons & Dragons campaign at the library. This campaign is meant for first-time players, but all are welcome no matter their level of experience. Connect with community members who share a love for this adventurous role-playing game. Registration is required and limited to 6 participants. Sign up online at tinyurl.com/DungeonsDragonsCampaign.
- Wednesday 6-8 p.m. – Local Author Talk with Jim O’Loughlin in meeting room AB. Join local author, editor, and founding host of the Final Thursday Reading Series as he discusses his science fiction novel "The Cord" and his experience in the book publication world. O'Loughlin will offer his unique perspective of both writer and editor to answer audience questions.
- Friday 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Mad Mixture with the Grout Museum in meeting room AB. Get a child excited about science at this mind-blowing, explosive program. Using materials found in everyday life, children will watch and participate in experiments sure to make them burst with excitement. The importance of fire safety will be stressed throughout the program.