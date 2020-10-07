Committee to redesign Waterloo Police insignia convenes for first meeting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The words are among many discussed that will be provided to designers for public submissions, said committee member Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo.

The voting members include police department employees, local artists, activists and residents from various professional backgrounds, including former Waterloo Mayor Tim Hurley. Nonvoting members include at-large Council members Sharon Juon and Dave Boesen, along with two local students.

"I kind of think we're all on the same team here," said Major Joe Leibold of the Waterloo Police Department.

The group will discuss potential color scheme, wording and replacement costs for the insignia at its next meeting. It will then ask for public submissions of redesigned logos. The committee will first consider redesigns that include a reference to a griffin, and will then consider other designs. Submissions will be accepted through the end of 2020.

"This in itself is a beautiful start to bridging the gaps between the relationships between law enforcement and the community," activist and committee member Jamie Sallis said. "I believe we're making history as we speak."

The committee must submit financial recommendations to the City Council in February, and will provide its final recommendations in June.

The committee plans to meet again at 3 p.m. Nov. 4 on Zoom. Members of the public can provide comments to the email address comments@waterloo-ia.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 4