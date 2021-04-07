 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clinic for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to be held at Waterloo Center for the Arts
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Clinic for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to be held at Waterloo Center for the Arts

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO —Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available for Waterloo residents 18 and older Saturday at the Center for the Arts.

Residents have to sign up for appointments online or call (319) 292-2360 to reserve their doses. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to noon at the center, 225 Commercial St. People have to be 18 or older based on authorization approved for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clinic is being hosted by the Black Hawk County Health Department.

The health department announced sign-ups for the clinic Wednesday afternoon. People can sign up for the department’s online notification system at www.bhcpublichealth.org/covid-19 to get alerts for future vaccine openings. Residents can subscribe for updates via email or text message.

Waterloo Center for the Arts

The Waterloo Center for the Arts, photographed on Nov. 3, 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Unlike Moderna and Pfizer requiring two doses, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose. The vaccine was found in clinical trials to have an efficacy of 66.3% in preventing COVID-19 infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it prevented 100% of hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.

The CDC does not recommend one vaccine over another and advises people to get the first vaccine available to them, according to the agency website.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

Live report from scene of officer-involved shooting, Waterloo, Iowa, on April 7, 2021.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News