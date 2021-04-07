Clinic for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to be held at Waterloo Center for the Arts

WATERLOO —Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available for Waterloo residents 18 and older Saturday at the Center for the Arts.

Residents have to sign up for appointments online or call (319) 292-2360 to reserve their doses. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to noon at the center, 225 Commercial St. People have to be 18 or older based on authorization approved for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clinic is being hosted by the Black Hawk County Health Department.

The health department announced sign-ups for the clinic Wednesday afternoon. People can sign up for the department’s online notification system at www.bhcpublichealth.org/covid-19 to get alerts for future vaccine openings. Residents can subscribe for updates via email or text message.

