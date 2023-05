CLARKSVILLE -- A brunch will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the CARD Country Club of Clarksville. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage links and beverages are on the menu.

It is open to the public for a free-will donation. Proceeds will be used to replace ash trees removed at the golf course. CARD is located on Highway 188, a mile south of Clarksville.