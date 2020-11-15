City officials to consider asking for grant funds for Waterloo aquatics master plan

WATERLOO — City Council members will decide Monday whether to ask a nonprofit organization for $20,000 to help fund a Waterloo aquatics master plan.

If approved, the application for grant money would be made to the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, which as license holder for the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo receives 5.75% of adjusted gross receipts. Those funds are disbursed for property tax relief and to support projects that enhance public facilities and quality-of-life amenities in Black Hawk and surrounding counties.

The city is considering entering an agreement with consultants Ballard*King & Associates and Water Technology Inc. that would cost up to $45,000, according to documents. The cost would cover meetings, market assessment, public outreach, evaluations, recommendations and plan reports.

Waterloo’s two aquatic facilities would be evaluated as part of the agreement. The city maintains Byrnes and Gates pools, both of which usually are open from early June to middle or late August.

A 2017 study by a Kansas consultant found both pools, built in 1981 and expected to last 25 years, are now badly corroded and need replacement, which could cost more than $11 million.

