City officials share priorities for Waterloo as part of 2030 Community Vision process

Grieder said Waterloo needs to expand its child care options for people with young kids. He said the lack of facilities predominantly causes mothers to stay at home to take care of their children, preventing them from joining the workforce.

Council member Ray Feuss said he wants to see more development along Waterloo’s riverfront. He said a mix of commercial and residential properties along the river would enhance the vibrance of downtown Waterloo.

Hart referenced Monday the 24/7 Wall St. report that ranked the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro as one of the worst places for Black people. He said Waterloo needs to position itself to become the first choice for Black people and immigrants searching where to live.

“That is a title that none of us here want, taking a look at data and metrics,” Hart said of the 24/7 report. “We need to make sure that we are continuing to move in the direction of being a more inclusive community with lofty goals to make sure that everyone is included in this economy.”