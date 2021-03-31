City officials share priorities for Waterloo as part of 2030 Community Vision process

WATERLOO — Municipal broadband services, improved aquatics facilities and new housing opportunities were discussed Monday as some top priorities for Waterloo’s future.
The topics were brought up by city officials at a Monday planning session about the 2030 Community Vision. Representatives from contractor de Novo Marketing solicited input from Waterloo City Council members and department heads. The company will use the feedback to eventually craft a community vision statement and strategic plan by Aug. 31, according to the agreement.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said he appointed co-chairs to help lead the plan: Former Waterloo Mayor Tim Hurley and Sherman Wise, a regional sales manager for firm Premier Staffing Inc. Their efforts combine with the $50,000 de Novo Marketing agreement, which calls on the company to interview community stakeholders, deploy a survey to collect data, host and make videos for an event and identify goals, among other responsibilities.
“What I beg of you, what I plead of you, is to give your full force and your full attention to this,” Hurley told council members. “You just got past the worst part of the year — the budget — and everything that led up to that, and I hope you can take a collective breath.”
Hurley said the city’s vision plan when he was a City Council member and mayor collected dust, taking a back seat to day-to-day responsibilities. He implored officials to prioritize the plan even if they will not hold their current positions when goals come to fruition.
CEO of de Novo Marketing Jen Neumann said the company plans to listen to all sectors of the community, using feedback to shape goals. She said the company does not make its own suggestions in the form of “should” statements.
“It is very common for a plan to go into a big binder and land on a shelf,” Neumann said. “Our goal is to build a plan that you will be so excited to bring to action.”
She said de Novo held an initial meeting with about 50 community stakeholders, ranging from business leaders to nonprofit members. She said the three-hour discussion generated more than 60 ideas, primarily in the areas of communication, workforce barriers, development, recreation and neighborhoods.
Neumann said Waterloo residents show deep commitment to uplifting opportunities for young people. As the head of a marketing company that works with other municipalities, Neumann said Waterloo’s focus on youth stood out when compared to other communities.
“I’ve never seen it to that level before, and I think that that’s pretty amazing,” Neumann said.
Monday’s meeting brought other ideas from city officials, including modern schools, control of violent crime, adding child care options, addressing food deserts and broadening transportation options.
City Council member Jerome Amos Jr. said he wants to see Waterloo add another training center — like the Waterloo Career Center — to better reach people on the city’s north side.
Hart said the city should explore retail opportunities on the north side of Waterloo, not solely in the Crossroads area. He said city attractions, like the Lost Island Theme Park under construction, presents the opportunity to add retail options that could gain traction.
Council member Jonathan Grieder said retail stores should offer products unique to Waterloo, rather than trying to compete with cheaper and convenient alternatives like Amazon.
Pat Morrissey, another City Council member, offered a lengthy list of ideas of city improvements. It included free downtown parking, a standalone city housing program, a permanent warming center, bringing Costco to Waterloo and finding a developer to build a hemp processing plant. Hemp is a crop of the marijuana family, but is not considered a drug.
Morrissey said a hemp plant could eventually be converted into a marijuana operation if the Iowa legislature approves medical and recreational use.
Grieder said Waterloo needs to expand its child care options for people with young kids. He said the lack of facilities predominantly causes mothers to stay at home to take care of their children, preventing them from joining the workforce.
Council member Ray Feuss said he wants to see more development along Waterloo’s riverfront. He said a mix of commercial and residential properties along the river would enhance the vibrance of downtown Waterloo.
Hart referenced Monday the 24/7 Wall St. report that ranked the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro as one of the worst places for Black people. He said Waterloo needs to position itself to become the first choice for Black people and immigrants searching where to live.
“That is a title that none of us here want, taking a look at data and metrics,” Hart said of the 24/7 report. “We need to make sure that we are continuing to move in the direction of being a more inclusive community with lofty goals to make sure that everyone is included in this economy.”
Consulting firm owner Charles Pearson said Waterloo should consider an individual vision plan specific to the Black community. The plan would become part of the city’s larger comprehensive plan, he said.
Planning sessions like Monday’s meeting do not include time for public comment, but Hart allowed Pearson to share some thoughts. Hart said the city will have additional meetings with residents about the 2030 Community Vision to get more input.
The marketing company helped Waterloo deploy a survey to city residents and non-residents, which asks people questions about the city’s ability for future success. The survey gathered about 2,000 responses as of Monday, Neumann said. de Novo Marketing will host a May 13 event at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre allowing some people to share stories about Waterloo or dreams for the future.