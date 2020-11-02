City employees could receive $5,000 for buying Waterloo homes

WATERLOO — City Council members discussed Monday the possibility of offering a $5,000 incentive for city employees to buy homes in Waterloo's corporate limits.

The payment, provided through the proposed Municipal Housing Incentive Program, would be given to employees who buy homes and live in Waterloo for at least five years. This includes both future and existing employees. Council members Monday said they would like to see the incentive offered to Waterloo renters who would like to buy homes.

“I think this will really highlight just how important we feel that our city employees are to us," said council member Dave Boesen, who introduced the proposed resolution.

City employees could get the $5,000 as a lump sum down payment grant, or they could opt to get annual installments of $1,000 for five years, according to the proposal. The funding is expected to come from the same sources as other city incentives, though Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday city officials will need to confirm whether this would be allowed.

“I think a lot of exploration needs to go into this," said council member Margaret Klein. "It’s going to be very expensive."

