City employees could receive $5,000 for buying Waterloo homes

WATERLOO — City Council members discussed Monday the possibility of offering a $5,000 incentive for city employees to buy homes in Waterloo's corporate limits.
The payment, provided through the proposed Municipal Housing Incentive Program, would be given to employees who buy homes and live in Waterloo for at least five years. This includes both future and existing employees. Council members Monday said they would like to see the incentive offered to Waterloo renters who would like to buy homes.
“I think this will really highlight just how important we feel that our city employees are to us," said council member Dave Boesen, who introduced the proposed resolution.
City employees could get the $5,000 as a lump sum down payment grant, or they could opt to get annual installments of $1,000 for five years, according to the proposal. The funding is expected to come from the same sources as other city incentives, though Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday city officials will need to confirm whether this would be allowed.
“I think a lot of exploration needs to go into this," said council member Margaret Klein. "It’s going to be very expensive."
People who received funds could still get other city incentives, such as tax incentives for rehabilitated houses, tax abatements for houses in the Consolidated Urban Revitalization Area and tax abatements for one to two-family homes in the City Limits Revitalization Area.
The proposed resolution said the program would "increase the employee's investment in the city they work and the citizens they serve." It adds that employees living in Waterloo would pay property taxes, send their children to local schools, shop in the area and engage in recreational activities.
The resolution would not allow families with more than one city employee to buy multiple houses for more incentive money.
Council members did not say in their Monday work session when the resolution will appear before the council for formal approval.
The proposal comes after the council approved a $5,000 hiring bonus for certified police and fire hires. Boesen said Monday they could receive both their bonuses and the MHIP funds when moving to Waterloo.
