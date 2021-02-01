City Council extends Waterloo mask mandate indefinitely, gives Mayor Hart authority to end it

WATERLOO — Waterloo's mask mandate will continue indefinitely until ended by Mayor Quentin Hart, the City Council unanimously decided Monday.
The initial proposal asked for a 12-week extension of the mandate. Councilman Dave Boesen suggested removing the time cap and giving authority to the mayor. Monday's decision is the third extension of the mandate, which was first passed in August and most recently extended in November after Hart tested positive for COVID-19.
The mandate requires most people to wear masks inside public places or when using transportation services. Masks are required at places like grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores, hardware stores and city buildings. The mandate states masks must be worn outside if six-feet distance is not possible.
People in their private homes, traveling alone, eating, drinking or using services that require temporary mask removal are exempt. Others that do not need to follow the guidelines include public safety workers, children under 2, people with breathing trouble, people unable to remove masks without help and anyone who gets medical or legal advice to not wear masks.
Councilman Jonathan Grieder, who submitted the proposal, said the mask mandate remains important to protect against a new COVID-19 variant. The variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, was recently detected in adults in Bremer and Johnson counties.
The variant is believed to be more contagious and potentially more deadly than the initial COVID-19 strain, according to health experts.
Grieder said it is important to continue wearing masks throughout the COVID-19 vaccination process. Black Hawk County has given nearly 2,600 people the complete two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series as of Monday, according to local data.
Boesen noted that about 20,000 local people 65 or older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the state's next recommended priority group. Black Hawk County is giving 700 doses of the vaccine to this group throughout the week. Boesen said the numbers show there is "a long road ahead of us."
Hart said Waterloo has a COVID-19 response team that he will work with to determine when it is safe to end the mask mandate. He said the team considers statistics and scientific evidence when making decisions.
Hart will consult with the City Council before ending the mandate, he said.
Councilman Pat Morrissey initially questioned whether the City Council should terminate the resolution, but eventually voted in favor of giving authority to Hart.
Jerome Amos Jr., another council member, said Monday's decision falls in line with the City Council's decision in March to give the mayor broader powers during "civil emergency." The ordinance was expanded as COVID-19 began spreading in the United States.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein previously said the mask mandate does not encourage more people to wear masks. Boesen and Hart noted the mandate might not extend the initially recommended 12 weeks if unnecessary.
"I’m hopeful we won’t have to go 12 weeks, and I would hate to see us lock into a date that we wouldn’t need," Klein said.