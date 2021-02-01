City Council extends Waterloo mask mandate indefinitely, gives Mayor Hart authority to end it

Councilman Jonathan Grieder, who submitted the proposal, said the mask mandate remains important to protect against a new COVID-19 variant. The variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, was recently detected in adults in Bremer and Johnson counties.

The variant is believed to be more contagious and potentially more deadly than the initial COVID-19 strain, according to health experts.

Grieder said it is important to continue wearing masks throughout the COVID-19 vaccination process. Black Hawk County has given nearly 2,600 people the complete two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series as of Monday, according to local data.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Boesen noted that about 20,000 local people 65 or older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the state's next recommended priority group. Black Hawk County is giving 700 doses of the vaccine to this group throughout the week. Boesen said the numbers show there is "a long road ahead of us."