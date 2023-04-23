CEDAR FALLS -- Open auditions for the Cedar Falls Municipal Band will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the band hall, 211 Washington St.

Those auditioning are required to play two prepared solo excerpts or etudes and sight read. Players must demonstrate a professional level of proficiency.

The 44-piece concert band performs in Overman Park Tuesday evenings through June and July with rehearsals on Monday evenings. Players are paid, and both “regular” and “reserve” chair positions need to be filled.

Please direct all questions to cedarfallsmunicipalband@gmail.com.

