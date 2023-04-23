CEDAR FALLS -- Open auditions for the Cedar Falls Municipal Band will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the band hall, 211 Washington St.
Those auditioning are required to play two prepared solo excerpts or etudes and sight read. Players must demonstrate a professional level of proficiency.
The 44-piece concert band performs in Overman Park Tuesday evenings through June and July with rehearsals on Monday evenings. Players are paid, and both “regular” and “reserve” chair positions need to be filled.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls municipal bands through the years
061616tsr-waterloo-municipal-band-01
The Waterloo Municipal Band
COURIER FILE PHOTO
061618mp-John-Deere-100th-Anniversary-Celebration-23
Waterloo Municipal Band perform at the John Deere 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
061616tsr-waterloo-municipal-band-05
The Waterloo Municipal Band
COURIER FILE PHOTO
061616tsr-waterloo-municipal-band-04
The Waterloo Municipal Band celebrates 90 years during a concert at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre Thursday, June 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Municipal Band
The Cedar Falls Municipal Band performs in the bandshell at Overman Park.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
062417mp-Sturgis-Falls-parade-11
Dennis Downs, right, conducts the Cedar Falls Municipal Band during the Sturgis Falls parade Saturday in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
050716mp-CF-Beach-House-Opening-2
Dennis Downs conducts the Cedar Falls Municipal Band during the Island Park Beach House grand opening Saturday in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
090715tsr-cf-municipal-band-01
Cedar Falls Municipal Band performs its annual Labor Day Concert for a crowd in Overman Park Monday, Sept. 7, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
